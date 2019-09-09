The 2-week Erie County Junior Series, high school golf tournaments hosted by the Erie County department of Parks and Recreation, began its September run at Grover Cleveland golf course, in Buffalo. The events were conceived by county executive Mark Poloncarz and golf course director James Jurek, and are run by representatives from Section VI and the Monsignor Martin athletic association. Golfers competed over the Grover Cleveland golf course, on a cool, overcast day, for individual recognition.

Tyler Birdd, a senior at Iroquois high school, posted the first, sub-par round in the five-year history of the tournament series. Birdd posted 4 birdies on the day, reaching 3-under par by the 17th tee. Bogies at the last brought him home with a one-under par round of 67. His closest competitor, Gabriel Schulerand of Nichols School, finished 4 strokes back at 3-over par. Schulefand needed to close the gap on Birdd, and took risks over the closing stretch. On the ladies side, Kristina Visniesky of Orchard Park claimed the individual medal.

Kristina Visniesky, Girls Champion Tyler Birdd, Boys Champion

Gabriel Schulefand, Boys 2nd Place Anthony Tuber, Boys 3rd Place Robbie Cehulik, Boys 4th Place Carson Kania, Boys 5th Place

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

