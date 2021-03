The International Junior Masters, the longest-running, junior invitational in the country, announced today that the event will feature a girls division for the first time, in 2021. The Porter Cup, an invitational hosted by the Niagara Falls country club, created a Women’s Porter Cup 2013. Now it is the turn of the East Aurora country club to shine the spotlight on the top female junior golfers from western New York, North America, and the world. The official press release is featured below.

