HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA –Aug. 10, 2020 –

Cleveland Golf® is proud to announce the new Huntington Beach SOFT Premier putters, to go along with an array of new Huntington Beach SOFT models. Discover a new, premium putting experience and the confidenceto sink more putts with the new Huntington Beach SOFT Premier, officially launching on

Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. “The Huntington Beach SOFT Premier builds upon the success of our current putter lineup,” said Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Cleveland Golf. “With new head shapes, sleek

designs, and a fitting system for every stroke type, we have a putter that will help any golfer improve

their performance on the greens.”

The foundation of the Huntington Beach SOFT Premier is Cleveland Golf’s proprietary Speed

Optimized Face Technology (SOFT). SOFT solves the crucial putting issue of distance control. SOFT

normalizes the speed of putts across the entire putter face.

The center of the face features more condensed milling lines, while milling mark frequency decreases

going outward from the center. Unlike similar technologies featured elsewhere, SOFT takes the next

step by delivering model specific milling for each model so we can deliver optimized distance control

regardless of the putter shape.

What separates the Huntington Beach SOFT Premier is a new Gray Satin finish that provides a sleek,

premium look and limits glare.

Huntington Beach SOFT Premier features two specific putter grips to achieve optimal putting

performance for each stroke type. For slight or strong arcing strokes, the Lamkin SINKFIT Skinny Pistol

grip, combined with a toe-down weighting, will help facilitate clubhead rotation. Meanwhile, the larger

Lamkin SINKFIT Pistol grip and face-balanced design is ideal for straight back stroke types.

Key Innovations Inside Huntington Beach SOFT Premier:

• Gray Satin Finish: Sleek, Gray Satin PVD finish delivers a premium appearance and instills a sense of confidence.

• Speed Optimized Face Technology: Ensuring consistent speed control and distance performance, Cleveland’s proprietary Speed Optimized Face Technology normalizes ball speed across the entire face of the putter, even on off-center putts.

• Putting Fit System: With two different grip options, the new Huntington Beach SOFT Premier offers a precise fit depending on your stroke type and model preference.

• Precision Milled Face: A unique diamond CNC milling pattern increases friction for a pure roll and softer feel at impact.

Furthermore, Cleveland Golf is introducing eight new tour-proven shapes to the Huntington Beach SOFT

collection. These new releases offer a similar fitting system. For slight or strong arc types, the Huntington Beach SOFT Pistol grip comes standard, while straight back stroke types will benefit from the Huntington Beach SOFT Oversized grip.

Huntington Beach SOFT Premier putters are available for $159.99 MAP, while the new models of

Huntington Beach SOFT putters are available for $129.99 MAP. Personalization is available for both.

