HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Aug. 3, 2020 — SRIXON®, a global leader in golf ball technology and innovation, announces the launch of the second-generation Soft Feel BRITE. The Srixon Soft Feel BRITE golf balls are available in BRITE Orange™, BRITE Red™, and BRITE Green™ and are now available in North America.

“Soft Feel BRITE delivers all the benefits of the Soft Feel golf ball with additional matte color offerings,” said Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Srixon. “With the addition of the FastLayer Core, Soft Feel BRITE provides the total package of enhanced distance, feel and visibility.”

The Srixon Soft Feel BRITE is a golf ball designed specifically for golfers who value feel, but require enhanced visibility in their golf ball.

Soft Feel BRITE features Srixon’s softest FastLayer Core to date. The FastLayer Core starts soft in the center and transitions to a firmer perimeter, which offers equal parts distance and feel.

Furthermore, Soft Feel BRITE delivers improved visibility due to Srixon’s Matte Visual Performance Technology, while the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern helps reduce drag at launch and increase lift during descent.

Play by feel and add a touch of color with the all-new Soft Feel BRITE.

Key Technologies:

FastLayer Core: With a soft center that gradually transitions to a firm outer edge, the FastLayer Core gives Soft Feel BRITE incredible feel and great distance off the tee.

Matte Visual Performance: Three BRITE color options – Red, Orange, and Green – deliver enhanced visibility so it's easy to track and find the golf ball.

338 Speed Dimple Pattern: To get more distance overall and better performance in the wind, Speed Dimples reduce drag at launch and increase lift during descent.

Soft Thin Cover: Provides more greenside spin and softer feel on all pitches, chips and putts.

The Srixon Soft Feel BRITE golf balls are now available at a MAP of $21.99 per dozen.

