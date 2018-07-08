Sebastián Muñoz won the 2016 Club Colombia championship, his sole professional victory on the major tours. After spending the 2016-17 season on the PGA Tour, he finds himself once again on the Web.Com tour, plying his trade. On this Sunday in July, he has worked his way to the top spot at the LECOM Health Challenge. His lead is not a healthy one; a mere stroke separates him from Kyle Jones and Nelson Ledesma. There is one element that favors the Colombian.

Muñoz shared the 36-hole lead with local favorite Dudley Hart. While Hart offered a mixed bag of shots and scores, posting 70 to drop 5 blows off the -18 lead, Muñoz overcame a slow start to finish on -7 for the day. Sitting at +1 for the day through 7, the South American posted 2-under Águila on the 8th with a delightful putt from the back fringe. The Andean caught the fast train with that putt, running birdies from 9 through 12, then adding 2 more over the closing stretch.

“I had a few looks that I could’ve made birdies on,” Muñoz remarked. “I didn’t make them and then made a bogey, so that’s always frustrating. You start to think that maybe it’s not your day, but I wasn’t negative at all. I just hit three great shots on No. 8 and then completely flipped the switch.”

If Muñoz had not played so well, the penultimate story from the 2018 LECOM would have centered on Kyle Jones’ course-record-tying 63, or Nelson Ledesma’s exquisite 64. Those numbers pulled both into a tie for 2nd. Ledesma has made 6 of 14 cuts this season on the Web Tour, while Jones has made 9 of 16, including 6 of the last 7. Jones had a run at victory at the Rust-Oleum Championship, leading after 3 rounds before dropping to a tie for 6th. With a one-time winner, along with a pair of oh-so-close, it’s anyone’s game on Sunday at The Peak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

