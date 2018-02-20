The 7th Annual Niagara Golf Show & Sale is slated for this March 3rd & 4th at the Scotiabank Convention Center (fallsconventions.com) It has grown yearly in support of the popular golf industry in the Niagara region. This year is no different as we are anticipating 2,500+ customers through the doors and 60 vendors to be present plus lots of other events happening over the weekend.

There are so many things to do!

Purchase those new bags, shoes, headwear, clubs and apparel from Niagara Golf Warehouse and Tee to Green Liquidators.

Meet representatives from local and regional golf courses promoting their memberships, spring rates, presale guest fees, stay and play packages and more.

Test the latest equipment from Titleist, PXG, Taylor Made, Titleist, Callaway, Ping, Mizuno and Cobra inside our yard long, full height driving range and fitting area.

For the Juniors we have some great opportunities. First, all kids 12 years old and younger have FREE admission. Also the first 2000 people through the door will be able to get a “Goody Bag” that has a FREE RBC Canadian Open Junior day pass. These passes were donated by Golf Canada to introduce kids to the game and have them experience the Open. This year the Open is at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario.

Enjoy responsibly local Ironwood Cider, Rockway Vineyard and Triple Bogey Beer

For more information on the Niagara Golf Show & Sale see our website at www.niagaragolfshow.ca. Ticket costs are $10.00 per person with the ability to use an exclusive 2 for 1 coupon from our website to reduce the price in half by visiting here.

Show times are 10:00-6:00 Saturday (doors close at 5:00 pm) March 3rd and 10:00-4:00 (doors close at 3:00 pm) Sunday March 4th.

