Plenty of golfers across western New York and southern Ontario played some golf last week. Whether they hit an open course, or sneaked onto another, tees were in the ground, balls in the air and mud flying. Putts bumped along over inconsistent greens, and it was pure golf, just as it was invented to be.

If you’re thinking about the upcoming season and want to get a sense of what’s new in equipment, we have a thought. If you’re itching to learn about some new courses, within a 90-minute drive, we have a suggestion. Although the Buffalo and Rochester golf shows have (currently) gone the way of the dinosaur, the Niagara Golf Show (Niagara Falls, Ontario) is gaining strength in this, its sixth season. Here’s what show organizers have to say:

The 2017 Golf season is around the corner! Get your 2 for 1 coupon for the 6th Annual Niagara Golf Show & Sale online at niagaragolfshow.ca or visit your local golf course to pick up in the next couple weeks! Show date is March 4-5 at the Scotiabank Convention Center, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

Interested in a little research before coming over? Check out the “About Us” page on the show website. Ready to spend a little cash? The “Promotions” page will be updated daily, beginning with the 2 for 1 coupon (save $10) accessible from every website page. Not yet up and running is the “Learn It” page, where tips and instruction will further assist each show guest to improve. The show will run from 10 to 6 on Saturday the 4th, and from 10 to 4 on Sunday the 5th. The Scotiabank Convention Centre is located nearly opposite the brink of the Horseshoe Falls, across from Tablerock and the provincial park.

