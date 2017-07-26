In this year’s third major championship, Nike athletes Rory McIlroy and Jason Day will both compete in polos featuring Aeroreact technology. First introduced in January, Aeroreact is uniquely engineered to adapt to changes in an athlete’s temperature for maximize comfort and breathability. Day will wear the Nike Aeroreact Stripe polo with a traditional collar, while McIlroy will don the Nike Aeroreact polo with a blade collar. Brooks Koepka, golf’s most recent major winner, will compete in the Nike Raglan polo.

All 21 Nike athletes will be able to layer up or down with multiple pieces that each feature adaptive material, highlighted in armory navy, laser orange and wolf grey, to combat the various weather conditions on the course. McIlroy and David Duval will be seeking their second victory at the Open Championship while the other 19 athletes will be competing for their first.

