CONSERVANCY PREPARES THREE BUFFALO OLMSTED PARKS GOLF COURSES
2016 SEASONAL GOLF PASSES ON SALE APRIL 2
FOOTGOLF RETURNS TO DELAWARE PARK
Buffalo, NY — Golf passes for the 2016 season will go on sale Saturday, April, 2, for the three Buffalo Olmsted Parks courses (Cazenovia, Delaware and South Park). Weather permitting, the season is scheduled to open on April 23, 2016.
