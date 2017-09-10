On a sunny day at Grover Cleveland golf course, Angeline Perillo (Lancaster) and Mitchell Jeffe (East Aurora) took home titles at the first 2017 Erie County Fall junior event. Featuring the county’s two courses, the events began four years ago, but gathered steam in 2016. This year, 47 golfers competed in 2 divisions at Grover, and more are expected on Sunday, September 17th, at Elma Meadows.

Perillo outlasted Kristina Visniesky of Orchard Park by three shots. Grover Cleveland played longer than its 5600 yards, due to the rains that have overstayed their welcome this summer. Visniesky earned the runner-up plaque with a 92, three back of Perillo.

On the boys’ side, Jeffe was the only golfer to play Grover’s daunting front nine under par. In fact, the 2017 NYSPHSAA state championship competitor might have won by 8 strokes, save for a struggle over the closing holes. Jeffe stood at one-under par on the 15th tee, but closed with three bogies and a birdie. His outstanding performance was enough to earn a 4-stroke win over fellow Section VI state team member Andrew LaCongo of Holland. LaCongo and Connor MacDonald tied for 2nd at 74, but LaCongo won on a match of cards.

Boys Division Girls Division First Mitch Jeffe Angeline Perillo-89 First Second Andrew LaCongo (MOC) Kristina Visniesky-92 Second Third Connor MacDonald Shea Warren-97 Third Fourth Shane Broad Jenna Rosser-108 Fourth Fifth William Ritchie Julia Hartloff-114 Fifth Sixth Matt Jeffe (MOC) Victoria Jones-117 Sixth Seventh Max Via Lillian Mikula-136 Seventh

The ECFJ series will tee off in shotgun format at Elma Meadows next Sunday, at 9 am. Spectators are welcome, but reminded to keep their distance from the competitors. Thanks from all the competitors to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Golf Course Superintendent James Jurek for their support.

