If you have ever golfed at Terry Hills, you are familiar with the bridge leading to the 14th green. It has become the iconic hole of the golf course, used in many of our marketing materials and so popular with brides and grooms for wedding pictures. Now there is a new bridge!

When the second nine holes were constructed, number 14 was to have a green mostly surrounded by water. You could still get to the green without a bridge, but why not build a bridge! So in 1986 two very large telephone poles were delivered to the area and the bridge came to life. This walking bridge served the 14th green for 32 years, but weather took its toll on it and it was taken down this spring.

Building a bridge looks quite different in 2018 than it did in 1986, with cement embankments, glulam beams and Trex® decking it is engineered to last. While it may look different, it serves the same purpose and is still one of Terry Hill’s signature holes.

On Monday, June 4th a ribbon cutting for the newly constructed walking bridge on hole #14 was held. Former Buffalo Bills Quarterback, Jim Kelly, will be on site, hosting the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic, to do the honors. We are excited to have this project completed and look forward to years of use. Please visit www.terryhills.com/blog to see the process in photos.

For more information about Terry Hills Golf Course and Banquet Facility, please visit www.terryhills.com, or call the Pro Shop at (585) 343.0860.

