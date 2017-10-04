What: 2017 ECIC Boy’s Golf Individual Championship and Qualifier
Where: Sheridan Park Golf Course, Center Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150. 716-875-1811.
When: Tuesday, October 10, 2017. 18 Hole Medal Play Event. 9 am shotgun start. Playoff(s) (to break ties) usually occur around 2:30 pm.
Who: Field Size = The Top (80 and ties) Ranked Players out of (215 Ranked Players in 2017). All 21 ECIC Varsity Boy’s Golf Teams will be represented.
There were (5) Players that were ranked in the top-80 that were either ineligible (had to play in at least 50% of their team’s matches) or declared injured/out for ECIC’s: Jacob Dantonio, 7, Lanc, Kellek Ernst, 9, Amhst, Kyle Gonsiorek, 10, Fron, Trevor Cohan, 10, WMEA, Steven Case, 11, Clar.
That makes the cut 48.25. I believe the cut has increased steadily since 2011 due to the fact that we have seen a decline in the number of ranked players each year. Schools have been combining teams due to the low numbers of participants and every time that occurs, we lose at least 10 players in the rankings as a result.
19 of 21 ECIC Boys Golf schools had players inside the Top-80 and ties. The two that didn’t, Lakeshore/Eden and Maryvale, will send Jackson Carney, 12, Eden Lksh & Alex Dirado, 12, Maryvale.
This makes for a total field of 83 Players.
Exempt Player(s): Ben Spitz (11, OP), Matt Jeffe (10, EA Holl), Andrew LaCongo (11, EA Holl), Jake Roach (11, EA Holl), Kevin Halpern (12, WMNO). These five (5) exempt players do NOT count against the 21 + 1 alternate sectional qualifiers. ECIC will send a total of 27 players. (21 qualifiers, 5 exempt and 1 alternate).
These (5) players were members of the 2017 Section VI State Team and are automatically exempted into the 2018 Section VI State Qualifier to be held in May 21, 2018.
Format Details: Stroke/Medal Play, 18 holes. The top 21 finishers + the (5) exempted players + (1) Alternate (Total of 27) will advance to the 2018 (May) Section VI State Qualifier. A sudden death playoff will ensue to determine a sole medalist and 21st spot (and alternate) if necessary.
RESULTS: Will be emailed following the conclusion of the event.
Individual Awards:
Top 8 Finishers Overall (plus ties) – All ECIC All Stars.
1st: Blue Shield / Medalist Plaque Furnished by the 2017-2018 Section VI Boy’s Golf Coaches Association (BGCA).
2nd: Red Shield
3rd: White Shield
4th: Green Shield
5th-8th: Ribbons.
Top 8 Finishers within division – ECIC Division All Star
Defending ECIC Individual Champion (2016): Aidan Shaw, 10, Orchard Park.
ONLINE LINKS:
ECIC DIVISION CHAMPIONS (4):
Williamsville North (Large Schools North)
Starpoint (Small Schools North)
Orchard Park (Large Schools South)
East Aurora / Holland (Small Schools South)
Team CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, October 16 @ Sheridan Park GC. 9 Holes, 2 pm start.
Defending ECIC Team Champions: OP (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)
Listing of former ECIC Team Champions since 1986: http://section6golf.com/
page3/page22/page46/index.html