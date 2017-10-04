What: 2017 ECIC Boy’s Golf Individual Championship and Qualifier

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 . 18 Hole Medal Play Event. 9 am shotgun start. Playoff(s) (to break ties) usually occur around 2:30 pm .

Who: Field Size = The Top (80 and ties) Ranked Players out of (215 Ranked Players in 2017). All 21 ECIC Varsity Boy’s Golf Teams will be represented.

There were (5) Players that were ranked in the top-80 that were either ineligible (had to play in at least 50% of their team’s matches) or declared injured/out for ECIC’s: Jacob Dantonio, 7, Lanc, Kellek Ernst, 9, Amhst, Kyle Gonsiorek, 10, Fron, Trevor Cohan, 10, WMEA, Steven Case, 11, Clar.

That makes the cut 48.25. I believe the cut has increased steadily since 2011 due to the fact that we have seen a decline in the number of ranked players each year. Schools have been combining teams due to the low numbers of participants and every time that occurs, we lose at least 10 players in the rankings as a result.

19 of 21 ECIC Boys Golf schools had players inside the Top-80 and ties. The two that didn’t, Lakeshore/Eden and Maryvale, will send Jackson Carney, 12, Eden Lksh & Alex Dirado, 12, Maryvale.

This makes for a total field of 83 Players.