2017 All Catholic Boys Golf Championships Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association

Date Monday, October 9, 2017

Site Tan Tara golf club, North Tonawanda, New York

Structure 18 holes medal play for team championships

Shotgun Start 9 am over entire golf course

Division A-Low 5 of 6 scores per team will count toward team total

Division B-Low 4 of 6 scores per team will count toward team total

18 holes of medal play for individual championship and New York State Catholic High School athletic association (NYSCHSAA) state qualifier.

The low, 18-hole scores(s) will be recognized as individual champion(s). No playoff will be held in the case of multiple champions. The low six scores and ties will be recognized as members of the All-Catholic team.

The Course Hole 1: 175 yards Hole 2: 531 yards Hole 3: 500 yards Hole 4: 422 yards

Hole 5: 345 yards Hole 6: 393 yards Hole 7: 409 yards Hole 8: 382 yards

Hole 9: 142 yards Front Nine Total: 3299 yards

Hole 10: 126 yards Hole 11: 539 yards Hole 12: 407 yards Hole 13: 504 yards

Hole 14: 333 yards Hole 15: 302 yards Hole 16: 364 yards Hole 17: 355 yards

Hole 18: 160 yards Back Nine Total: 3090 yards Course Total: 6389 yards

Spectators Spectators will not be allowed on the golf course during play. They may watch from the clubhouse and surrounds, which afford views of the 1st and 10th tees, and the 9th and 18th greens.

Regular Season Highlights

Division A Team Champion TBD

Division B Team Champion St. Mary’s of Lancaster

Low 9-hole individual score Dylan Angelo (St. Joseph’s), 33 at Cazenovia Park

Low 9-hole team score Canisius High School, 191 at Cazenovia Park

Low 9-hole Average, Division A Dylan Angelo (St. Joseph’s) 38

Low 9-hole Average, Division B Seiki Kawahara (Cardinal O’Hara) 39.7

64 Qualified Golfers

Bishop Timon-St. Jude (Buffalo)

Ryan Sheehan Fergus Gould Matt Fahey Chris Fisher Matt Pilski Brendan Gavin Leo Camiloni Cian Gould Pat Scherer

Canisius (Buffalo)



Matt Jackson Matt Maouad Will Scherrer John Rehak Noah Braun Mike Beecher Jack Coyne Ryan Coyne John Rooney

Cardinal O’Hara (Tonawanda)

Zack Doell Seiki Kawahara Alex Kubuniec

Christian Central (Williamsville)

Alex Fink

Gow School (South Wales)

Zach Schectman Ben Fach Zach Eatroff Phil Davis

Nichols School (Buffalo)

Cavin Derrigan Anthony Tuber Gabe Schulefand Jack Stephen Jack Schlehr Andrew Darby Ashrut Sood Owen Daniels Carson Kania

Park School (Amherst)

James Ellegate Shea Warren Alex Shop Noah Hutchins

St. Francis (Athol Springs)

Mike Donner Jack Haxton MIke Tomczak Noah Unger Nikko Lazzara Scott Emmerling Zach Plecas Ian Aigner

St. Joseph’s (Kenmore)

Dylan Angelo Shane Broad Connor MacDonald John Lomeo Will Ritchie Paul Dinicolantonio Max Lin Trey Perry

St. Mary’s (Lancaster)

Alex Bellet Brady O’Brien Peter Duane Sam Dantonio Santo Lima Jared Mangan Cole Laskowski

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

