2017 All Catholic Boys Golf Championships Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association

Date                     Monday, October 9, 2017                                            

Site                       Tan Tara golf club, North Tonawanda, New York

Structure             18 holes medal play for team championships       

                              Shotgun Start 9 am over entire golf course          

                              Division A-Low 5 of 6 scores per team will count toward team total          

                              Division B-Low 4 of 6 scores per team will count toward team total          

18 holes of medal play for individual championship and New York State Catholic High School athletic  association (NYSCHSAA) state qualifier.

The low, 18-hole scores(s) will be recognized as individual champion(s). No playoff will be held in the case of multiple champions. The low six scores and ties will be recognized as members of the All-Catholic team.        

The Course         Hole 1: 175 yards             Hole 2: 531 yards             Hole 3: 500 yards             Hole 4: 422 yards

                              Hole 5: 345 yards             Hole 6: 393 yards             Hole 7: 409 yards             Hole 8: 382 yards

                              Hole 9: 142 yards             Front Nine Total: 3299 yards

                              Hole 10: 126 yards           Hole 11: 539 yards           Hole 12: 407 yards           Hole 13: 504 yards

                              Hole 14: 333 yards           Hole 15: 302 yards           Hole 16: 364 yards          Hole 17: 355 yards

                              Hole 18: 160 yards           Back Nine Total: 3090 yards                       Course Total: 6389 yards

Spectators          Spectators will not be allowed on the golf course during play. They may watch from the clubhouse and surrounds, which afford views of the 1st and 10th tees, and the 9th and 18th greens.       

Regular Season Highlights

Division A Team Champion                          TBD

Division B Team Champion                          St. Mary’s of Lancaster

Low 9-hole individual score                        Dylan Angelo (St. Joseph’s), 33 at Cazenovia Park

Low 9-hole team score                                 Canisius High School, 191 at Cazenovia Park

Low 9-hole Average, Division A                  Dylan Angelo (St. Joseph’s) 38

Low 9-hole Average, Division B                  Seiki Kawahara (Cardinal O’Hara) 39.7

64 Qualified Golfers

Bishop Timon-St. Jude (Buffalo)

Ryan Sheehan Fergus Gould Matt Fahey
Chris Fisher Matt Pilski Brendan Gavin
Leo Camiloni Cian Gould Pat Scherer

Canisius (Buffalo)

Matt Jackson Matt Maouad Will Scherrer
John Rehak Noah Braun Mike Beecher
Jack Coyne Ryan Coyne John Rooney

Cardinal O’Hara (Tonawanda)

 Zack Doell     Seiki Kawahara     Alex Kubuniec

Christian Central (Williamsville)

Alex Fink

Gow School (South Wales)

Zach Schectman     Ben Fach     Zach Eatroff     Phil Davis

Nichols School (Buffalo)

Cavin Derrigan Anthony Tuber Gabe Schulefand
Jack Stephen Jack Schlehr Andrew Darby
Ashrut  Sood Owen Daniels Carson Kania

Park School (Amherst)

James Ellegate     Shea Warren     Alex Shop     Noah Hutchins

St. Francis (Athol Springs)

Mike Donner Jack Haxton MIke Tomczak
Noah Unger Nikko Lazzara Scott Emmerling
Zach Plecas   Ian Aigner

St. Joseph’s (Kenmore)

Dylan Angelo Shane Broad Connor MacDonald
John Lomeo Will Ritchie Paul Dinicolantonio
Max Lin   Trey Perry

St. Mary’s (Lancaster)

Alex Bellet Brady O’Brien Peter Duane
Sam Dantonio   Santo Lima
Jared Mangan   Cole Laskowski

 