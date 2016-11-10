FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 10, 2016

PEORIA, AZ – Focusing on an updated fabric story, the Antigua Group, Inc. – one of the nation’s leading designers and marketers of lifestyle and golf apparel under the distinguished Antigua brand – announces its Spring 2017 Men’s Outerwear Collection.

“It’s a diverse offering of style, fabric, weight and content,” says Sean Gregg, Antigua’s Vice President of Product Development and Marketing Support. “Designed for practicality and style appeal, this season has all that’s needed in outerwear to complement Antigua’s polos while offering golfers the ability to layer as needed.”

Style Vista is a creatively constructed loopback, two-color twill face fabric. Designed as a mid-weight, long sleeve, half-zip outerwear garment, the tonal twill knit in this season’s rich shades is set off with contrasting elastic tape sewn into coverstitch seam details — creating a color block pop of complementing color. Its reverse coil zipper is enhanced with the same corresponding accent colors, to bring the accent front-and-center.

One of the most versatile outerwear pieces this season, style Regime combines a heather neutral twill knit with a solid jacquard lightweight stretch woven style — it’s a great lightweight outerwear layering garment. Golfers can barely feel the fabric’s weight throughout their swing. Because of its lightweight breathability, it can be left on even as morning temperatures progress towards midday.

Style Promenade is a mid-weight complement to the polo collection and more specifically to the bird’s eye effect used throughout the fashion pique offering. Its use of primary color and white yarn evenly knit into a solid fabric optically creates a mid hue shade of its originally saturated primary color. It uses both sides of the fabric, creating a tonal color block effect style, and can be worn actively or casually.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“As Antigua’s Spring ’17 outerwear offering looks to mirror the design direction incorporated in the polo collection, there’s also an element of sophistication that’s interpreted in the outerwear offering,” says Gregg.

Lightweight style Tsunami is created with heather and solid feed stripes undulating as a horizontal all-over repeat. The color’s subtlety is circumstantial to the heather yarn being used to define the stripe pattern. A derivative of the tight repeating feed stripe seen in the main fabric has been isolated and knit into a pattern variation of the main fabric. This derivative fabric is then utilized as a complementing inset fabric in the garment’s side panels, to enhance the design of the long sleeve, half-zip outerwear style. The placket zipper showcases contrasting color nylon coil teeth that tie the garment to the season’s vibrant color stories.

Perhaps the most directional outerwear style of the Spring ’17 performance fashion collection is the Arctic Pullover. With two uniquely different fabric constructions that make up this long sleeve mid-to-heavyweight garment, it’s intentionally understated. Its front body panel is double knit into a quilted diamond pattern using heather yarns and is pieced together with singularly knit jersey heather sleeves and back fabric. The fabrics are overdyed in deep hues corresponding to bright shades. This half-zip, long sleeve pullover is handsomely sophisticated and is a multifunctional lifestyle garment that can complement golf wear, dining out, and a casual pair of jeans.

Like Antigua on Facebook at: facebook.com/Antigua

Follow Antigua on Twitter at: twitter.com/AntiguaWear

See Antigua YouTube videos at: youtube.com/AntiguaWear

About Antigua

Headquartered in Peoria, Arizona, The Antigua Group, through its license sports division, holds license agreements with National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB), National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), along with numerous American universities and colleges for men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, headwear and luggage. Antigua additionally designs, produces and supplies product for corporate America and specialty retail managed under its corporate division. Its golf division also holds license agreements with the PGA TOUR, LPGA and the PGA of America. Antigua products can also be found online at shop.antigua.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

