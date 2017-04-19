FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 19, 2017

Richmond, VA – The Bag Boy Chiller Hybrid Stand Bag has been awarded Golf Digest Editors’ Choice for 2017 for the category of Best Hybrid Golf Bag. “We are honored Golf Digest chose the Chiller Hybrid Stand Bag. This recognition substantiates Bag Boy as a leader in innovative, demand driven products,” said Craig Ramsbottom, President of Bag Boy. “The Chiller Hybrid Stand Bag is brand new for Bag Boy; labeled a hybrid as it combines the portability of a stand bag with the functionality of a cart bag.”

“We launched this program last year with the mission of identifying The Best Things in Golf, with an emphasis on lifestyle properties, products and services—and we were overwhelmed by the positive response from readers. Going forward, this program will continue to receive a similar editorial treatment as our annual Hot List, which has become the game’s authoritative review for golf equipment,” said Max Adler, Golf Digest Editorial Director. The Editors’ Choice awards for best golf bags had seven divisions: Classic, Cart, Carry, Lightweight, Hybrid, Specialty and Sunday with Bag Boy awarded Best Golf Hybrid Bag.

Equipped with eight specialized zippered pockets, the Chiller has plenty of room for all your gear. Specialty pockets include two oversized apparel pockets and a fleece lined valuables pocket protecting personal electronics. This bag is new in the Chiller Series; A cooler accessory pocket holds a removable insulated cooler bag which stores four 12-oz. cans. Comes in six colorways; charcoal/orange, black/charcoal, black/charcoal/royal, black/charcoal/yellow, black/charcoal/red, and black/charcoal/lime. The Chiller Hybrid Stand Bag sells for $179.95 and can be located at pro shops and retailers nationwide.

