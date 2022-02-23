HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Feb. 23, 2022 – Cleveland Golf, an industry leader in wedge design and innovation, is proud to announce the release of the Black Satin finish for the Smart Sole 4.

Smart Sole 4 is a straightforward short game system for the everyday player. With three wedges designed to tackle specific short game shots, the Smart Sole 4 Black Satin provides all the tools needed to post better scores. The C model engineered for foolproof chip shots, an S model for easier sand saves, and a G model for additional forgiveness on approach shots into the green.

Smart Sole 4 features an enhanced three-tiered sole across all three models with extra leading-edge bounce to ensure crisp, clean contact and better stability. Feel Balancing Technology adjusts the center of gravity closer to the sweet spot for better feel, while premium milled grooves channel moisture and debris away from the impact zone for improved spin performance from any condition.

With a sleek black satin finish that offers less glare on every chip, embrace easy and enjoy an effortless short game with the new Smart Sole 4 Black Satin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

