“On behalf of the Erie County Interscholastic Conference (ECIC), in dedication to quality athletic programs that challenge and encourage student athletes to reach their full potential, I am excited to announce that both the 2018 ECIC Boy’s Golf League Individual Championship (& Qualifier) and the 2018 ECIC Boy’s Golf League Team Championship will be hosted at the venerable Elma Meadows Golf Course, an Erie County Parks Golf Course (on two separate dates). This 6,698 yard, par 70 golf course has been transformed into a high-end public golf course in Western New York thanks to the recent upgrades and improvements implemented by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Parks Golf Superintendent James Jurek. We are pleased to partner with Erie County Parks, with the support of Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive to host 21 ECIC Boy’s Golf teams from 24 public schools in Erie County next fall. As the ECIC Boy’s Golf Chairman, it is my hope that our players will have many opportunities to enjoy Elma Meadows Golf Course this summer, a premier public course facility, in preparation for their ECIC Boy’s Golf League Championships next fall.” – Nate Leary, ECIC Boy’s Golf Chairman.

What:

1) 2018 ECIC Boy’s Golf League Individual Championship and Qualifier

2) 2018 ECIC Boy’s Golf League Team Championship.

Where: Elma Meadows Golf Course, 1711 Girdle Road, Elma, NY 14059. (716) 652-5475.

When:

Individual Championship and Qualifier: Tuesday, October 9, 2018. 9 am start.

Team Championship: Monday, October 15, 2018. 2 pm start.

Who:

Individual Championship and Qualifier: The Top-80 (and ties) ranked ECIC golfers out of approximately 250 golfers annually (the top 3rd roughly).

Team Championship: (1) ECIC Boy’s Golf League Division Champion Team from each of our (4) ECIC Boy’s Golf League Divisions.

Format:

Individual Championship and Qualifier: 18 Holes, Stroke Play, the top 21 plus 1 alternate (plus exempt players) advance to Sectionals as individuals.

Team Championship: 9 Holes, Stroke Play, 8 man teams, drop 2 high scores, add the remaining 6, low team score wins the ECIC League Champion Title who will then advance to the Sectional Team Championship.

ECIC Boy’s Golf League Schools/Teams:

Alden, Amherst, Clarence, Depew, East Aurora/Holland, Frontier, Hamburg, Iroquois, Lake Shore/Eden, Lancaster, Maryvale, Orchard Park, Pioneer, Springville, Starpoint, Sweet Home, Tonawanda, W. Seneca East/West, Williamsville East, Williamsville North, and Williamsville South.

Section 6 Boy’s Golf Leagues (4): ECIC, NFL, NO, CCAA.

