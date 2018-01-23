Buffalo, NY. (January 22, 2018) – OnCore Golf announces their title sponsorship of a new amateur golf tour – The Player Amateur Tour – set to launch immediately. Wayne Player, son of one of golf’s most iconic players, Gary Player, will serve as the Tour Commissioner.

The Player Tour will be open to millions of amateur golfers – male and female – in the U.S. Consistent with OnCore’s mission to make golf more inclusive and enjoyable, the Player Tour will employ a unique format that allows players nationwide to select their own time and location to play a round of golf – enabling them to compete against each other despite not being able to play at the same time/event or venue. The tour will officially launch at the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, FL.

“We have created a platform for golfers of all skill levels to compete in a variety of flights and divisions, from USGA®-affiliated members to players with no official golf club affiliation or handicap,” said Wayne Player. “To me and my family, finding ways to grow the game of golf and interest among players of any skill level has been a life-long endeavor. The mental and physical benefits derived from playing this wonderful game cannot be overstated and we hope that the spirit of competition that this tour can generate amongst golfers across the US will be infectious.”

Top performing golfers will become eligible to compete in regional tournaments, all-expenses paid, with the top six players from each of the various flights and divisions qualifying for a six-day, all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas to compete in the season-ending OnCore Million Dollar Championship at TPC® Las Vegas – featuring $1,075,000 hole-in-one cash prizes.

“As anyone who has followed OnCore Golf knows, our focus since inception has been to bring products, technologies, and approaches to golf that make it more accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable. The approach being taken by The Player Tour will provide golfers of all backgrounds, skills, demographics, and geographies an opportunity to compete for amazing prizes. We’re very excited about the impact the Tour will have on growing the game” said Keith Blakely, Chairman & CEO of OnCore Golf.

Coinciding with the launch of the Player Amateur Tour, Wayne Player also announced the launch of the Player Corporate Cup presented by OnCore Golf. The Corporate Cup is set to be a season-long corporate series hosted at North America’s premier golf courses. It concludes in a splendid Grand Finale in Tampa, at the world-renowned Innisbrook Resort & Spa during the month of April of each year. The series will offer companies a great platform for entertainment, networking or rewarding employees. The Player Corporate Cup will feature a Million Dollar Shootout at each tournament, with a total potential prize fund of $37,000,000.

For more information on joining the Player Amateur Tour and the Player Corporate Cup, or for more details please visit theplayertour.com

About OnCore Golf

OnCore Golf is a brand dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation, while inspiring golfers at all skill levels and abilities. Founded by two young entrepreneurs – Bret Blakely and Steve Coulton – and fueled by a team of world-class inventors, OnCore Golf continues to disrupt the golf ball industry through development of the most innovative suite of golf ball products for players of all skill levels. In addition to the exceptionally high performance ELIXR™ Tour Ball, their offerings include the hollow-metal-core CALIBER ball that delivers greater accuracy and the five star-rated low compression AVANT with SoftCell technology to increase feel, durability and distance. For additional information, visit: OnCoreGolf.com and GeniusBall.com

