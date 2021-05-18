OnCore Golf, Buffalo based designers of the AVANT 55, ELIXR and VERO X1 golf balls has announced that it will partner with the Porter Cup and will be known as the official golf ball of the 2021 Women’s, Men’s and Senior Porter Cup.

Steve Coulton, OnCore’s cofounder remarked “The Porter Cup has a storied history, and we are proud to be aligned with these talented golfers. We have worked with the Porter Cup team supplying our golf balls for the last several years and are excited to step up our presence this year.”

The partnership will include donating golf balls to participants in all three events as well as the ability to have an oncourse presence at all three tournaments.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with OnCore and activate our partnership for all three Porter Cup events this year” said Porter Cup Director Michael Vitch.

The 2021 Women’s Porter Cup will be played June 2-4th, Followed by the 62nd annual Men’s event July 20-24th. The Senior event will round out the Porter Cup season at Niagara Falls Country Club September 8-10th.

More About OnCore Golf

OnCore Golf is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation while inspiring all golfers to achieve peak performance. The company entered the golf ball industry through the development of the first-ever commercially available USGA-conforming hollow metal core ball and has since developed a growing suite of differentiated products that includes the soft low-compression AVANT 55 and the award-winning ELIXR tour ball, and all new VERO X1 tour ball. For more information about OnCore Golf, visit www.oncoregolf.com.

