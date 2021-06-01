HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – June 1, 2021 – Cleveland Golf, one of the industry leaders in wedge design and innovation, is proud to announce the RTX Full-Face wedge. The all-new RTX Full-Face wedge officially launches in North America on June 11, 2021.

RTX Full-Face brings full-face grooves to the flagship RTX model. This new wedge model delivers maximum short game versatility for the most demanding short game shots.

“The new RTX Full-Face maintains the traditional and striking clean look that golfers have come to expect from a Cleveland wedge, all while adding shotmaking creativity with grooves across the entire face,” said Ryan Polanco, General Manager at Cleveland Golf. “It’s the perfect complement to the classic RTX ZipCore and delivers exceptional versatility around the greens.”

The foundation of RTX Full-Face is a unique, low-density core that sits at the heart of the wedge. ZipCore makes you better by shifting the center of gravity, while also boosting High-Low MOI for more stability high and low on the wedge face. The result: more impacts on the sweet spot for more consistent spin, distance and feel on every shot.

Furthermore, RTX Full-Face features UltiZip grooves covering every last millimeter of the clubface for optimal spin performance, while a High-Toe profile allows the club to slide under the ball with confidence.

Similar to RTX ZipCore, the new RTX Full-Face features a new heat treatment process to boost durability and preserve the lifespan of the grooves to maintain spin performance round after round.

Cleveland is also expanding the Tour Rack program to make room for the new RTX Full-Face. Select from the standard Full-Face grind or add more versatility with a custom Relief Edge grind and then choose the leading edge that fits your playstyle.

Key Innovations Inside RTX Full-Face:

ZipCore: ZipCore shifts the center of gravity while raising MOI, adding spin, enhancing control, and boosting consistency on all your shots.

ZipCore shifts the center of gravity while raising MOI, adding spin, enhancing control, and boosting consistency on all your shots. UltiZip Grooves: These grooves are sharper and deeper, delivering maximum spin performance. They bite harder, channel more debris, and they’re closer together for more groove contact on every shot.

These grooves are sharper and deeper, delivering maximum spin performance. They bite harder, channel more debris, and they’re closer together for more groove contact on every shot. Heat Treatment: A new heat treatment process increases ZipCore’s durability, delivering better performance over a longer period of time.

A new heat treatment process increases ZipCore’s durability, delivering better performance over a longer period of time. Full-Face Grooves: Our hosel-to-toe groove pattern covers every millimeter of the face in UltiZip Grooves. That means you are free to get creative and hit it off the toe when the shot calls for it without sacrificing spin.

Our hosel-to-toe groove pattern covers every millimeter of the face in UltiZip Grooves. That means you are free to get creative and hit it off the toe when the shot calls for it without sacrificing spin. High-Toe Profile: The optimal High-Toe profile lets you open the face with confidence. We made sure to give enough area for performance on challenging shots while maintaining a classic silhouette address.

RTX Full-Face wedges are offered in a wide variety of lofts. The RTX Full-Face Tour Satin wedge is offered in 50° – 60°, and 64°, while the RTX Full-Face Tour Rack wedges are offered in 56° – 60°, and 64°. The RTX Full-Face Tour Satin wedges MAP at a price of $159.99, while the RTX Full-Face Tour Rack wedges MAP at a price of $179.99.

