HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Jan. 26, 2022 — SRIXON®, a global leader in golf ball technology and innovation, introduces the new Q-STAR TOUR golf ball. Now in its fourth generation, the Srixon Q-STAR TOUR officially launches in North America today.

The new Q-STAR TOUR delivers the softest golf ball with tour-level performance from Srixon. The Q-STAR TOUR is calibrated to fit moderate swing speed players that seek the distance and spin of a tour-caliber ball.

“The new and improved Q-STAR TOUR continues to deliver tour-caliber performance with a softer feel compared to our other tour-level offerings,” said Brian Schielke, General Manager at Srixon. “This ball provides the distance all golfers need with the greenside spin and control to attack the toughest of pins.”

Tour performance starts around the greens and the fourth generation Q-STAR TOUR delivers with an ultra-thin, premium urethane cover that’s coated in Slide Ring Material (SeRM). Q-STAR TOUR features Srixon’s Spin Skin with SeRM coating that increases friction on every strike. That added friction and bite means more spin and more control when attacking even the toughest of pins.

In fact, during robotic testing commissioned by Srixon, the new Q-STAR TOUR delivered almost 400RPM more spin than a few close competitors.

Meanwhile, the FastLayer Core, with its graduated transition from soft inner core to firm outer edge, behaves like a core with thousands of layers, providing distance and softer feel without compromise. The new Q-STAR TOUR features the softest FastLayer Core with tour-caliber performance from Srixon.

Key Technologies:

The FastLayer Core offers distance and soft feel without compromise due to a gradual transition from soft inner core to firm outer edge. SpinSkin with SeRM: A urethane coating with flexible molecular bonds digs deep into wedge and iron grooves for increased friction on every strike and maximum spin.

A new, longer side stamp helps align those crucial putts. 338 Speed Dimple Pattern: Providing a penetrating ball flight in all conditions, the optimal dimple design increases lift and deduces drag to maximize distance.

