HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — February 8, 2021 — SRIXON®, a global leader in golf equipment innovation, announces the launch of the all-new ZX4 Irons, a fully hollow, face-forged iron set that brings forgiveness to the Srixon irons family. The ZX4 Irons officially launch in North America on March 5, 2021.

The new ZX4 irons are a fully hollow set created to bring forgiveness to the Srixon iron lineup while maintaining the brand’s signature look and forged feel. The iron’s sharp address view and mid-sized profile give them a palatable shape, while their technologies produce exceptional performance.

Hollow from short to long iron, ZX4 irons give you the freedom to strike the ball across the face while still enjoying high shots that launch straight and find their targets. Premium, high-density tungsten in the base of ZX4’s long and mid irons lowers their centers of gravity significantly, producing a high-launch profile. A forged HT1770 Steel face is strong and light, increasing face-flex at impact for enhanced speed and distance. And a 431 Steel body absorbs vibrations for softer feel.

ZX4 also feature Srixon’s new MainFrame technology, a one-of-a-kind face design that increases ball speed on every shot. Milled into the backside of each ZX4 face, MainFrame is a variable thickness pattern made up of grooves, channels, and cavities. This pattern maximizes COR for more ball speed and enhanced distance. The engineering team used artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop the unique face pattern, with computers running thousands of simulations before settling on the fastest design.

The unique Tour V.T. Sole gives ZX4 smoother turf interaction and improved impact feel. The V-shaped sole glides smoothly through turf, even if you strike slightly behind the ball.

Like all ZX irons, ZX4 also feature the resurgence of Srixon’s popular sole notches. Revered by professional tour players, these heel and toe notches enhance iron workability without sacrificing forgiveness.

“The new Srixon ZX4 irons mark a new revolution in forgiveness for Srixon,” says Dustin Brekke, Director of Engineering at Srixon. “The irons include a fully hollow construction with wide soles for getting the center of gravity extremely low and providing maximum forgiveness from the turf. The ZX4 irons accomplish this in addition to MainFrame technology, Tour V.T. Soles, tungsten weighting, and the look and feel expected with Srixon ZX irons.”

