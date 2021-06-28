Srixon Introduces Two New Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE Color Options

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — June 28, 2021 — SRIXON®, a global leader in golf ball technology and innovation, announces two new color offerings to the popular Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE: Yellow/Blue and Yellow/Orange. Golfer’s seeking added distance, maximum greenside spin, and clear visual feedback have loved the performance of the Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE.

“We were extremely excited to launch the Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE (Yellow/Red) back in April, and the feedback since inception has exceed all expectations,” said Brian Schielke, General Manager of Srixon North America. “By adding these two new color offerings, we’re expanding the reach of this popular golf ball. Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE is really a golf ball that everyone must try for themselves.”

Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE delivers a new way to see the game with its unique 50/50 matte urethane cover. DIVIDE boasts all the drive-boosting, chip-stopping performance of a classic Q-STAR TOUR, but now comes in three dual color offerings.

Start Seeing Double today with Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE, the ultimate golf ball in looks and performance.

Key Technologies:

50/50 Matte Urethane Cover: Each DIVIDE cover is yellow on one half and red, blue, or orange on the other. This high contrast matte cover makes spin visible and putting alignment easy. Plus, it’s cast from soft urethane for tour-level spin and stopping power.

Each DIVIDE cover is yellow on one half and red, blue, or orange on the other. This high contrast matte cover makes spin visible and putting alignment easy. Plus, it’s cast from soft urethane for tour-level spin and stopping power. 360° Alignment Line: The longer your alignment line, the easier it can be to line up your putts. And with DIVIDE’s one-of-a-kind seam line running around the entire golf ball, you get 360 degrees of alignment so you can putt with perfect aim.

The longer your alignment line, the easier it can be to line up your putts. And with DIVIDE’s one-of-a-kind seam line running around the entire golf ball, you get 360 degrees of alignment so you can putt with perfect aim. FastLayer Core: The new FastLayer Core offers distance and soft feel without compromise due to a gradual transition from soft inner core to firm outer edge.

The new FastLayer Core offers distance and soft feel without compromise due to a gradual transition from soft inner core to firm outer edge. 338 Speed Dimple Pattern: Providing a penetrating ball flight in any conditions, the optimal dimple design increases lift and reduces drag to maximize distance.

