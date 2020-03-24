Missoula, Montana – In 2007, after playing one too many tournaments in the rain, the innovators at Sun Mountain applied their rainwear expertise to building a waterproof golf bag. For 2020, that H2NO collection of waterproof golf bags includes a cart bag and two carry bags, each constructed with waterproof fabric, taped seams, and waterproof zippers. The full collection of H2NO golf bags is in stores now with retail prices from $289 – $329. For the retailer nearest you, call 800-227-9224 or visit www.sunmountain.com.

Sun Mountain’s waterproof golf carry bag options include the H2NO Lite 14-way and the H2NO Superlight. H2NO Lite 14-way offers a 10.5” diameter top with 14 individual club dividers, the E-Z Lite Dual Strap System shoulder straps and six pockets including a hydration sleeve, velour-lined valuables pocket, and full-length clothing pocket. Retail price is $299.

H2NO Superlight offers a 9” diameter top with four club divisions and six pockets and weighs less than 5 pounds. Among the six pockets are a hydration sleeve, full-length apparel pocket and multiple accessory pockets. H2NO Superlight incorporates the X-Strap System for easy-on, easy-off and it works well as a single strap for short carries. Retail is $289.

H2NO Staff Cart bag features a 9.5” diameter top with individual club dividers plus a putter tube and includes eight pockets offering a velour-lined valuables pocket, two full-length apparel pockets, range finder pocket, and cooler pocket. A cart strap pass-through runs behind the rangefinder pocket allowing unhindered access to all pockets and zippers when the bag is strapped to a cart.

For 30 years Sun Mountain has been a pioneer in the golf industry, revolutionizing golf bags, golf outerwear and golf carts. Sun Mountain’s many innovations, including the first lightweight golf bag and modern stand bag, have made it the top golf bag company in North America. Within golf outerwear, Sun Mountain redefined golf-specific performance first with the windshirt, then fleece, and again with its four-way stretch, waterproof, and breathable rainwear. The Sun Mountain Speed Cart ® golf push cart transformed walking carts and created an entirely new category of golf products. Sun Mountain’s “Ahead of Time Design” motto drives the company to continually design and refine golf equipment.

