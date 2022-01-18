CARLSBAD, Calif. (January 18, 2022) – Behind every Tour player there is a team, providing the support they need to continually compete and improve. They have access to the best equipment, expert advice, coaching, detailed stat tracking and more. Today, TaylorMade Golf Company announces MyTaylorMade+, a mobile subscription app inspired by the Tour experience, but designed for every golfer who is serious about playing better golf.
Available on the App Store and Google Play starting January 18, MyTaylorMade+ brings the Tour experience to the palm of your hands with personalized coaching from certified PGA Teaching Professionals and instruction from Tour level coaches including Rick Sessinghaus, coach of two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. Beyond golf and fitness instruction, the app provides data-driven insights, exclusive and early access to select products, custom fitting experiences, Try Then Buy, Tour-built equipment played by TaylorMade athletes and more.
“TaylorMade is built on innovation and pushing the boundaries of product performance, but we know achieving your golfing goals requires more than having the best equipment. Whether you’re trying to break 90 for the first time or winning a major, it requires coaching – both for the swing and the mind. It requires the body to be in the best possible physical shape and total game analysis to understand strengths and weaknesses. That is why we are excited to launch MyTaylorMade+ and help golfers of all abilities improve and achieve their goals. Beyond that, MyTaylorMade+ offers the chance to win access to Tour-spec equipment built for Team TaylorMade athletes, gives golfers the ability to try custom drivers before they buy and includes exclusive product drops with equipment that can’t be found anywhere else.”
MYTAYLORMADE+ SUBSCRIPTION LEVELS
MyTaylorMade+ offers three subscription tiers for its extensive premium features. Each tier unlocks more access to the app’s full benefits.
Free
· Exclusive instructional content
· GPS and Digital Score Keeping
· Access to Expert Club Fittings
· Maintain a Handicap
· Free Ground Shipping on All TaylorMadeGolf.com Orders
Champion: $12.99/monthly; $119.99/yearly
· Exclusive Instructional Content
· GPS and Digital Score Keeping
· Access to Expert Club Fittings
· Maintain a Handicap
· Free 2-day Shipping on All TaylorMadeGolf.com Orders
· Exclusive Product Drops
· Try New Drivers Before You Buy
· Personalized Performance Insights
· Tour Trash™ Sweepstakes: A chance to win Tour-Spec Equipment
Legend: $24.99/monthly; $239.99/yearly
· Exclusive Instructional Content
· GPS and Digital Score Keeping
· Access to Expert Club Fittings
· Maintain a Handicap
· Free 2-day Shipping on All TaylorMadeGolf.com Orders
· Exclusive Product Drops
· Try New Drivers Before You Buy
· Personalized Performance Insights
· Tour Trash™ Sweepstakes: A chance to win Tour-Spec Equipment
· Personalized Virtual Swing Analysis & Coaching
MEMBER SHOP
The Champion or Legend tier unlocks access to the Member Shop, where subscribers can get their hands on limited-edition products and possibly even Tour-built equipment used by Team TaylorMade Athletes.