“TaylorMade is built on innovation and pushing the boundaries of product performance, but we know achieving your golfing goals requires more than having the best equipment. Whether you’re trying to break 90 for the first time or winning a major, it requires coaching – both for the swing and the mind. It requires the body to be in the best possible physical shape and total game analysis to understand strengths and weaknesses. That is why we are excited to launch MyTaylorMade+ and help golfers of all abilities improve and achieve their goals. Beyond that, MyTaylorMade+ offers the chance to win access to Tour-spec equipment built for Team TaylorMade athletes, gives golfers the ability to try custom drivers before they buy and includes exclusive product drops with equipment that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Nick Robbie, Director of Emerging Opportunities, TaylorMade