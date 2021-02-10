Tour Edge, the pound for pound industry leader in performance and innovation, today announced the all-new Exotics 721 Series metalwoods: the C721 driver, C721 fairway metal and C721 hybrid.

These ultra-premium metals provide all new design concepts and ground-breaking technology from Tour Edge that takes the Exotics 721 Series to an entirely new level of performance.

This is being led by innovation breakthroughs by Tour Edge, most notably the new Diamond Face 2.0™ and the Ridgeback™ support system that provides the ultimate in power and feel.

The performance and design goals of the Exotics 721 Series are to provide every level of golfer more ball speed on off-center hits with a higher launch that is combined with lower spin properties and a perfected sound and feel.

“This is next-level Exotics,” said Tour Edge founder and President David Glod. “It’s a brand-new direction for Exotics, not only with ground-breaking new tech, but with virtually every aspect of the designs.”

The new direction of the Exotics 721 Series was born out of a desire to raise the bar in every metric of Exotics performance, including a major emphasis on full-face power creation, sound and feel.

“With Exotics 721, we have forged a new path to optimal performance, power and feel for the vast majority of golfers,” said Glod. “The key is utilizing more carbon fiber than we have ever used, about 20% more on the driver and fairway with these awesome Carbon Wings that surround our new Ridgeback tech, and our first ever carbon crown hybrid.”

“We also have upgraded our Diamond Face tech to Diamond Face 2.0 that has doubled the amount of interweaving variable thicknesses and an extreme thinning of the face to create more power and forgiveness at the extreme perimeters,” added Glod.

The new ultra-premium, high-performance Exotics 721 driver, fairway metal and hybrid will be available for purchase worldwide on February 15, 2021.

The Exotics C721 Driver will retail for $399.99, with the Exotics C721 Fairway Metal retailing for $249.99 and the Exotics C721 Hybrid priced at $219.99.

Exotics C721 Driver

This ultra-premium driver is designed to have an optimized CG (Center of Gravity) location and extreme M.O.I. (Moment of Inertia) properties with the intent on making this Tour Edge’s most advanced driver ever produced.

Ridgeback Technology – Ridgeback technology is a power producer. The new design innovation acts as a brace for the face that runs from the leading edge to the trailing edge of the clubhead.

The Ridgeback titanium spine runs through the middle of the crown to produce more support at center-face. This extra support increases ball speed produced from both center and off-center hits and increases face-flex and forgiveness on every contact point of the face.

Ridgeback also creates superior feel at impact. The extra rigidity created by the brace through the crown produces a much stronger feel at impact when compared to a full carbon crown and results in a crisper and brighter feel at strike.

Dual Carbon Wings – Tour Edge engineers designed Ridgeback to replace extra titanium from the crown and sole with wrap-around Dual Carbon Wings that create extreme weight savings that allowed for a precise and strategically placed CG location.

This substantial weight savings by the large area of Carbon Wings on the crown and sole moves weight to a more low-rearward position, helping to produce extreme M.O.I. in the clubhead for increased stability at impact.

The C721 Driver employs a 19% increase in the amount of Carbon Fiber used on the clubhead over previous Exotics drivers, the most carbon fiber Tour Edge has ever employed in an Exotics driver design. Compared to the EXS 220 Driver, the CG of the Exotics 721 was lowered by 13%, increasing launch characteristics, while lowering spin in the process.

Diamond Face 2.0 Technology – Different diamond shapes of variable face thickness behind the face act as mini-trampolines to create faster ball speeds and expand the sweet spot to outer areas of the face.

There are a total of 43 Diamond shapes featured on Diamond Face 2.0 on the Exotics C721 Driver.

Diamond Face 2.0 features seven different thicknesses in an interweaving pattern, compared to the three different thicknesses used previously, and features a face thickness reduction of over 20% at the extreme perimeters of the face.

The increase in Diamond Face coverage to the extreme heel and toe and of the driver dramatically increases ball speed on off-center hits. This works in conjunction with the Ridgeback support system to take stress away from the face at impact to create additional deflection.

The decrease in overall thickness of the face also saved five grams of weight that were relocated to the lowest part of the clubhead.

Adjustable Rear Backweight – A 10-gram adjustable back weight is at the extreme rear of the clubhead to help position the perfected CG and to optimize the M.O.I. properties of the C721 clubhead.

The more balanced M.O.I. of the Exotics C721 Driver offers extreme stability and resistance to twisting at impact for players seeking enhanced distance with tighter dispersion on off-center hits.

This optimized M.O.I. offers more swing types the ability to create a ball flight with high launch and significantly reduced spin rates with more ball speed from off-center hits in every direction on the face.

This full-face increase in forgiveness and speed was made possible by the backweight and the advances made with Diamond Face 2.0 increasing face forgiveness to the heel and toe of the clubhead and by the new aerodynamic shape of the driver.

Custom individual weights (5, 15 and 18-gram weights) and a complete weight kit for the Exotics C721 Driver will both be made available for purchase.

Beta-Titanium Face/8-1-1 Titanium Body – The high-grade Beta-Titanium face is a higher strength Japanese metal that produces greater power. The lower-density and lighter 8-1-1 Titanium used in the body of the driver again lends to faster ball speeds, making this Tour Edge’s fastest driver ever produced.

Sound Diffusion Panels – Five different Sound Diffusion Panels placed strategically inside the club head vastly improve the acoustics of the clubhead and enhance the richness of sound produced.

This new level of sound and feel achieved with the Exotics C721 Driver is unlike anything else due to Ridgeback, Carbon Wings and the Sound Diffusion Panels working in concert together.

Adjustable Hosel – An adjustable hosel allows golfers to adjust the loft Plus/Minus 2 degrees. With three lofts being offered in 9.5, 10.5 and 12 degrees, this driver comes with a range of 7.5 degrees to 14 degrees in loft.

SpeedTested Shafts – Every shaft in the Exotics 721 Series has been SpeedTested to find the optimal custom shaft pairing for every flex, determined by robotic testing and validated by player testing.

85 MPH or Below – Fujikura Air Speeder : [40-gram R], [40-gram A], [35-gram L]

: [40-gram R], [40-gram A], [35-gram L] 85-95 MPH – Fujikura Ventus Red 4T Core : [50-gram R]

: [50-gram R] 95-105 MPH – Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX : [60-gram S/6.0]

: [60-gram S/6.0] 105 MPH or Above – Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX: [60-gram X-Stiff/6.5]

All In-Line Custom Shaft Options

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX [70-gram X/6.5], [60-gram X/6.5], [70-gram S/6.0], [60-gram S/6.0], [60-gram R/5.5]

[70-gram X/6.5], [60-gram X/6.5], [70-gram S/6.0], [60-gram S/6.0], [60-gram R/5.5] Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX [70-gram X/6.5], [60-gram X/6.5], [70-gram S/6.0], [60-gram S/6.0], [60-gram R/5.5]

[70-gram X/6.5], [60-gram X/6.5], [70-gram S/6.0], [60-gram S/6.0], [60-gram R/5.5] Fujikura Ventus Red 4T Core [60-gram S], [50-gram R]

[60-gram S], [50-gram R] Fujikura Air Speeder[40-gram R], [40-gram A], [35-gram L]

Available Lofts in Right-Handed: 9.5°, 10.5°, 12°

Available Lofts in Left-Handed – 10.5°

Grip – Lamkin Crossline 360 Gray available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize

Pound for Pound, Nothing Comes Close – The hand-built in the USA Exotics C721 Driver will retail for $399.99 and is covered by Tour Edge’s industry leading lifetime warranty.

