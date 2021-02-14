Exotics C721 Hybrid

The Exotics C721 hybrid is a powerful design that is shorter from front to back and features a more tour-preferred shape, setting the C721 up to be an extremely popular hybrid on the PGA Tour Champions.

A 100% carbon fiber crown and Diamond Face 2.0 technology provides the ultimate in power, feel and forgiveness.

Carbon Crown – Weight savings created by a large area of carbon fiber on the crown moves weight to a more low-forward position, producing high M.O.I. numbers for increased stability at impact.

This is the first Exotics hybrid to ever feature carbon fiber on the crown.

Diamond Face 2.0 Technology – Different diamond shapes of variable face thickness behind the face act as mini-trampolines to create faster ball speeds and expand the sweet spot to outer areas of the face.

There are a total of 41 total Diamond shapes featured on Diamond Face 2.0 on the Exotics C721 Hybrid. Diamond Face 2.0 features five different thicknesses in an interweaving pattern compared to the three different thicknesses used previously.

A face thickness reduction of over 20% at the extreme perimeters of the face expand the total surface area covered by Diamonds on the hybrid face by 29%. This increase in Diamond Face coverage to the extreme heel and toe of the hybrid dramatically increases ball speed on off-center hits.

Adjustable Rear Backweight – A 5-gram adjustable back weight is at the extreme rear of the clubhead to help position the perfected CG and to raise the optimized M.O.I. of the Exotics C721 Hybrid. The more balanced M.O.I. of the C721 hybrid offers extreme stability and resistance to twisting at impact for players seeking enhanced distance with tighter dispersion on off-center hits.

Custom individual weights (10 and 15-gram weights) and a complete weight kit containing all three weights for the 721 hybrid will be available for purchase.

Hyper-Steel Face Construction /17-4 Stainless Steel Body – The Exotics C721 Hybrid is made with a new 450-Hyper-Steel face construction that is lighter and stronger than its predecessor. This allows for more weight to be positioned in the center of the sole and the rear of the clubhead which produces a unique combination of ease of launch and low spin.

Sound Diffusion Panels – Five different Sound Diffusion Panels placed strategically inside the club head vastly improve the acoustic properties to enhance the richness of sound produced. This new level of sound and feel achieved with the C721 hybrid is unlike anything else due to carbon crown and the Sound Diffusion Panels working in concert together.

SpeedTested Shafts – Every shaft in the Exotics 721 Series has been SpeedTested to find the optimal custom shaft pairing for every flex, determined by robotic testing and validated by player testing.

85 MPH or Below – KBS TGI Tour Graphite : [70-gram R], [60-gram A], [50-gram L]

: [70-gram R], [60-gram A], [50-gram L] 85-95 MPH – KBS TGI Tour Graphite : [80-gram S], [70-gram R]

: [80-gram S], [70-gram R] 95 MPH or Above – Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX: [80-gram X/6.5], [80-gram S/6.0]

All In-Line Custom Shaft Options

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX [80-gram X/6.5], [80-gram S/6.0], [80-gram R/5.5]

[80-gram X/6.5], [80-gram S/6.0], [80-gram R/5.5] KBS TGI[80-gram S], [70-gram R], [60-gram A], [50-gram L]

Available Lofts in Right-Handed – #2/17°, #3/19° #4/22°, #5/25°

Grip – Lamkin Crossline 360 Gray available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize

Pound for Pound, Nothing Comes Close – The hand-built in the USA Exotics C721 Hybrid will retail for $219.99 and is covered by Tour Edge’s industry leading lifetime warranty.

About Tour Edge

In 2021, Tour Edge is celebrating 35 years as a highly renowned and top-selling golf club and bag manufacturer serving the global golf market.

Tour Edge is an American owned and operated company out of Batavia, Illinois that manufactures and sells golf clubs under three distinct sub-brands:

Exotics: a tour-preferred line of ultra-premium equipment featuring next-level innovation and materials that is in the bags of over 100 of the world’s top professionals.

Hot Launch: the highest level of performance and game improvement innovation design at a mid-tier price point and the #1 custom fitted value in golf.

“Get in the Game” products: featuring complete sets for men, women, seniors and juniors, as well as individual drivers, putters, wedges and golf bags designed for casual and beginning golfers on a budget.

