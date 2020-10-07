Hot Launch E521 / C521 Drivers designed to offer Game Improvement for every player type

Tour Edge announces the launch of two new Tour Edge Hot Launch series designed to cover both ends of the Game Improvement golf club spectrum.

The Hot Launch E521 Series covers Extreme Spec Game Improvement, while the Hot Launch C521 Series provides Competition Spec Game Improvement models. Both unique lines of E and C Series feature different shapes, specs and shafts on separate drivers, fairway metals, hybrids, and iron designs.

In all, 46 different lofts of clubs in right-handed clubs and 20 lofts in left-handed models are covered in this massive launch by Tour Edge.

Today, the surging Midwest-based company is unveiling the two Hot Launch 521 drivers behind this innovative thinking. Both new series of Hot Launch 521 feature a brand-new look with a sleek all-black PVD finish.

The E Series are Extreme Spec Game Improvement designs that boast a super-low Center of Gravity (CG), super-shallow faces, offset designs and extremely light premium shafts designed to get the ball launching in the air with ease for slower to mid-tempo swing speed players.

The C Series features premium, state-of-the-art Competition Spec designs with a higher MOI in classically shaped clubs that provide medium+ swing speeds the ability to launch the ball easily and with added forgiveness and power across the face.

“To provide a 20% gain in stability over the past two Hot Launch iterations is a win for any golfer seeking a more favorable and more consistent experience off the tee,” said Glod. “With Hot Launch 521, we were able to achieve MOI that matches drivers in play on the professional tours that cost three to four times more. No one else is doing this with MOI at this price point. The result is fantastic performance with straighter, more accurate drives due to the head resisting twisting at impact.”

The new premium Hot Launch 521 Drivers will be available globally on November 1, 2020.

On October 8th, Tour Edge will unveil the E521 and C521 fairway metals and hybrids, followed by the Hot Launch E521 and C521 hybrids, irons and wedges unveiling on October 13th.

Hot Launch E521 Driver (Extreme Spec)

The Extreme Game Improvement Hot Launch E521 Driver features an extreme MOI with a major emphasis on ease of launch, playability and correcting off-center hits and slices to go straighter. The 460cc Hot Launch E521 Driver made from premium 6-4 Titanium is all about ease of use.

High Moment of Inertia – The Hot Launch E521 Driver is designed with a super-shallow-face in an extreme MOI boosting shape.

An extremely high MOI rating surpassing 5000 grams per cubic centimeter squared makes the E Series driver extremely stable and powerful.

This increased MOI will increase ball speed on miss-hits and will keep shots straighter, while the back and low CG positioning creates high-flying, powerful tee shots. The MOI of the E Series Driver is 6% greater than the previous HL4 Driver.

Houdini Sole Technology – Much of this MOI boost is attributed to the new revolutionary Houdini Sole design seen only in the E Series. The Houdini Sole is an emerging sole design innovation from the Tour Edge R&D team that pushes weight back as much as possible in a driver design.

The Houdini Sole includes an area of mass concentrated on the extreme trailing edge of the sole of the clubhead, as well as a curved leading edge under the face.

This all new shape and design created more area to put extra mass, allowing the Tour Edge engineers to precisely position weight in the head for an ultra-low and deep CG, optimizing launch conditions and greatly improving forgiveness off the face.

The Houdini Sole design propelled the CG placement to be 14% lower and 10% farther back than the HL4 Driver, making this the highest launching and easiest to hit driver Tour Edge has produced.

The Houdini Sole also allowed for an increase in the offset draw bias and extreme heel weighting that will naturally flight a slice much more effectively than standard golf clubs.

Heel Weighted, Offset/Shallow Cup Face, High Loft Designs – The strategically placed heel draw-bias weighting of the E Series offset designs are engineered to help golfers avoid slices and to increase launch conditions.

The super-shallow Cup Face design in the Hot Launch E Series Driver produces higher launch angles and extreme ease of launch. The face height is 11% lower than the Hot Launch C521 Driver.

The E Series driver is at the USGA limit on front-to-back and heel-to-toe lengths to maximize forgiveness and to make launching the ball as easy as possible in a driver design, while the lofts offered in the E Series are higher than standard game improvement drivers at 10.5, 12 degrees and an HL version at 15 degrees.

“With these shallow faces and offset designs, on top of the higher lofts we offer, the Hot Launch E521 Driver is easily the leader in launch technology in today’s market,” said Glod.

Control Length Shaft Technology – Control Length Shaft Technology is optimized shorter shaft lengths that were designed specifically for the E Series metals to greatly improve accuracy and control as well as to max out Smash Factor ratings. Smash Factor is the measure of the amount of energy transferred from the club head to the golf ball. The higher the Smash Factor, the greater the energy transfer.

The Control Length shaft system will lead to more players hitting the center of the clubface for better overall driving stats. The driver shaft length of 44.5’ is a half inch to one inch shorter on the Hot Launch E521 Driver compared to the standard in the industry.

Premium Mitsubishi Fubuki Shaft – The Hot Launch E521 Driver comes stock with a super-light FUBUKI metalwood shaft by Mitsubishi Chemical that ranges from 45 grams to 55 grams depending on the flex.

The extremely light FUBUKI metalwood shafts features lower kick points and lower cycles per minute frequencies that promise to help players achieve maximum velocity and to produce a longer and straighter shots with a slightly drawn ball flight.

Pound for Pound, Nothing Comes Close – The Hot Launch E521 Driver retails for $229.99 and will be available in Tour Edge’s unprecedented 48-hour custom club delivery program. The Hot launch E521 Driver is hand built in the United States and will be covered under Tour Edge’s famous lifetime warranty.

Available Lofts in Right-Handed: 10.5°, 12.5°, HL/15°

Available Lofts in Left-Handed: 10.5°

Stock Shaft: Mitsubishi Fubuki (45-gram L-Flex, 50-gram A-Flex, 50-gram Regular Flex, 55-gram Stiff Flex)

Grip: Lamkin Z5 Rubber available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize.

Hot Launch C521 Driver (Competition Spec)

The Competition Spec Hot Launch C521 Driver features minimal offset designs for medium+ tempo swing speeds to attain maximum ball speed and increase forgiveness with upgraded acoustic properties that provide an optimized sound and feel.

The new driver design with a sloped crown is deeper from face to back and features a rear weight that equates to an extremely high MOI measurement that will tighten dispersion and increase overall accuracy.

The Hot Launch C Series is for the player seeking optimal launch and spin rates, while still enjoying the benefits of extreme ease of use, forgiveness and accuracy. This makes the Hot Launch C521 a game improvement driver for the competitive mindset and player preferences.

Diamond Face/ Cup Face Technology – The 460cc Hot Launch C521 Driver features Diamond Face technology, a major breakthrough in face technology that features 39 different thick and thin diamond shapes or “mini-trampolines” behind the face, producing a hotter face with faster ball speeds and better performance on off-center hits, as well as reduced spin.

Previously, only Tour Edge Exotics clubs featured the Diamond Face innovation.

The forged four-piece 6-4 Titanium head also features a deeper Cup Face design that boosts face flex on off-center hits, maximizing ball speed on miss hits.

“To be able to take an amazing innovation like Diamond Face that changed the level of what we produced with Exotics EXS and to be able to bring it over to Hot Launch is a huge deal for the performance characteristics of these clubs,” said Glod. “This is going to help a lot of golfers gain speed and power.”

High Moment of Inertia/Rear Sole Weighting – This new design featuring a back weight to the extreme rear of the driver makes for an extremely high MOI rating surpassing 5000 grams per cubic centimeter squared.

MOI is a measure of a body’s resistance to angular acceleration or twisting at impact, meaning that the C Series Driver is an extremely stable and powerful driver. This increased MOI will increase ball speed on miss hits and will keep shots straighter. This further back rear sole weight placement delivers an 8% increase in MOI over the previous HL4 Driver, a 20% gain in stability over the past two Hot Launch iterations.

The back weight also affects the CG positioning of the club, with a 12% lower CG and a 7% farther back CG than the award-winning HL4 Driver. This CG positioning creates high-flying, powerful tee shots with an easy launch.

Acoustic Engineering – Vastly upgraded acoustic engineering is achieved though Acoustic Ribbing Channels on the inside of the fairway metal that provides an optimized sound and feel.

Power Channel – The Power Channel on the sole of the club behind the club face is 25% deeper for better weight distribution and increased face flexing. The Power Channel delivers amplified ball speed and less spin, as well as added forgiveness on shots struck lower on the face.

Premium Aldila Rogue Shaft – The mid-high launch, mid-spin Aldila Rogue shaft was chosen for the Hot Launch C Series after extensive testing with Tour Edge’s one-of-a-kind swing robot T.E.D. (Tour Edge Development). Aldila Rogue shafts are high-end performers that have won numerous times on the professional tours. They are known for an even release for players that like a smooth, active feel by using advanced, high-modulus graphitic carbon fibers.

Pound for Pound, Nothing Comes Close – The C521 Driver retails at $229.99. All Hot Launch clubs are hand built in the Unites States and are included in Tour Edge’s unprecedented 48-hour custom fitting delivery and lifetime warranty programs.

Available Lofts in Right-Handed: 9.5°, 10.5°, 12°

Stock Shaft: Aldila Rogue (50-gram L-Flex, 50-gram A-Flex, 60-gram Regular-Flex, 60-gram Stiff Flex and 60-gram X-Flex)

Grip: Lamkin Z5 Rubber available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

