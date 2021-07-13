New Limited Edition “Straight from the Tour Van” Exotics Pro 721 Metalwoods Announced by Tour Edge

Tour Edge, the pound for pound industry leader in performance and innovation, today introduces their new limited-edition Exotics Pro 721 Series: the Pro 721 Driver, Pro 721 Fairway and Pro 721 Hybrid.

Only 1000 of each will be made available to the end consumer in this special small batch “Straight from the Tour Van” series.

The more forward Center of Gravity (CG) Pro 721 metals were designed for the players with faster clubhead speed to produce low-spinning, penetrating shots.

The all-new designs feature more compact heads and with deeper faces that sit open at address for the driver/fairway and perfectly square at address for the hybrid.

The tour-inspired metalwoods showcase the extremely popular and highly effective Ridgeback support system in a new matte finish on the driver and fairway metals, while the hybrid features a matte finish stainless steel crown.

Diamond Face 2.0 technology is utilized on all three of the metals.

The Pro 721 metals were designed with the feedback from the 120 PGA Tour professionals who have played Tour Edge over the past few seasons, including over 25 players choosing to play Exotics drivers in tournament play.

“We’ve become the leader in low spin technology and Pro 721 is taking that to a new level,” said Tour Edge founder and Master Club Designer David Glod. “These designs lead to penetrating shots with an extremely tight dispersion that maxes out distance, while still offering healthy launch angles.”

The Pro 721 series will range from $449.99 for the Pro 721 Driver, $299.99 for the Pro 721 Fairway and $249.99 for the Pro 721 Hybrid.

All three of the models will come stock with the popular Tour-winning Mitsubishi TENSEI AV RAW shaft series with the TENSEI AV RAW Blue, Orange or White for the driver and fairway and TENSEI AV Blue or White hybrid shafts for the hybrid. Other custom shaft options will also be available.

The new Exotics Pro 721 metalwoods will be available through select Tour Edge retailers and custom club fitting locations on August 13, 2021.

Exotics Pro 721 Driver

The “straight from the tour van” Exotics Pro 721 Driver is a Limited-Edition small batch production that is being offered to the public in only 1000 pieces of each loft.

The Pro 721 was designed to be a low-spinning rocket for faster swingers seeking a more compact head with a deeper face.

The Exotics Pro 721 Driver features a tour-inspired shape with a tour-prototype look and feel that features a new matte finish Ridgeback support system on the crown.

Tour-Inspired Shape – The deeper face, shorter heel to toe and compact front to back ensures low spin and a penetrating ball flight. The more compact 440cc classic pear shape head is the ideal shape and size for tour players and those who produce faster club head speeds. At setup, it presents the perfect visual profile for power and workability.

Extreme Heel and Toe Flight Tuning System – The clubhead features a Flight Tuning System (F.T.S.) adjustable heel (3 grams) and toe weights on the sole (12 grams). Adjusting the F.T.S. dual weights in these ports that are placed to the extreme heel and toe of the clubhead can drastically affect ball flight and shaping shots in this compact, low-spin design.

The weights will come standard in a fade setting at 3 grams on the heel and 12 grams on the toe. A separate weight kit will be made available that includes 6, 9 and 15-gram weights.

Ridgeback Support System and Dual Carbon Wings – The Ridgeback technology creates more ball speed on center hits and on heel and toe hits, while providing world-class feel and power.

Tour Edge engineers designed Ridgeback to replace extra titanium from the crown and sole with wrap-around Dual Carbon Wings that create extreme weight savings that allowed for a precise and strategically placed CG location. Moving as much weight as possible to a low-forward position produces the lowest possible amount of spin for faster swing speeds.

Diamond Face 2.0 Technology – The Pro 721 Driver utilizes Diamond Face 2.0 technology on its high-strength Beta Titanium face. This major breakthrough in face technology features 43 different thick and thin diamond shapes or “mini-trampolines” behind the face, producing full-face forgiveness with faster ball speeds and better performance on off-center hits.

Diamond Face also contributes to the reduction of spin in the driver head, with the 721 Pro Driver spinning less than the Exotics C721 Driver by 400 RPM’s on average.

Diamond Face 2.0 features seven different thicknesses in an interweaving pattern, compared to the three different thicknesses used previously, and features a face thickness reduction of over 20% at the extreme perimeters of the face. The increase in Diamond Face coverage to the extreme heel and toe and of the driver dramatically increases ball speed on off-center hits.

Sound Diffusion Panels – Sound Diffusion Panels placed strategically inside the club head vastly improves the acoustic engineering of the entire new Pro 721 metalwood line up. The Sound Diffusion Panels were modeled using Finite Element Analysis software to research, fine tune and perfect the acoustical properties of the driver.

Adjustable Hosel – The adjustable hosel allows golfers to adjust the loft plus/minus 2 degrees up and down from the standard loft. With two lofts being offered in 9.5, 10.5 degrees, the Pro 721 Driver has a wide adjustable range from 7.5 degrees to 12.5 degrees in loft.

Stock Shaft Options – The stock shaft for the Exotics Pro 721 Driver is the TENSEI AV RAW series from Mitsubishi.

All three RAW versions feature a RAW finish that reveals the Aluminum Vapor (AV) Coated Weave in the butt section, a visible look at the added stability this unique weave provides.

TENSEI™ AV RAW Blue features the softest mid-section and the most action of the three RAW shafts, leading to smooth action without a big hinge and kick.

The TENSEI™ AV RAW Orange is a Counter-Balanced shaft with more weight placed near the grip and hands for greater stability and control and is a lightly softer offering than the RAW White in the mid/tip section.

The TENSEI™ AV RAW White features the stiffest tip section and lowest spin of the trio of RAW shaft offerings, while still offering smooth action that doesn’t feel boardy.

Available Lofts in Right-Handed: 9.5°, 10.5°

Stock Shafts:

Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW Blue 65 Shaft: 66g (R), 67g (S), 68g(X)

Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW Orange 65 Shaft: 66g (R), 69g (S), 65g(X)

Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW White 65 haft: 66g (S), 69g(X)

Inline Custom Shaft Options:

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX: 60g (R/5.5), 60g (S/6.0), 70g (S/6.0), 60g (X/6.5), 70g (X/6.5)

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX: 60g (R/5.5), 60g (S/6.0), 70g (S/6.0), 60g (X/6.5), 70g (X/6.5)

Fujikura Ventus Red 4T Core: 50g (R),60g (S)

Fujikura Air Speeder 35g (L), 40g (A), 40g (R)

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360

Exotics Pro 721 Fairway

The “straight from the tour van” Exotics Pro 721 Fairway is a Limited-Edition small batch production of three 3-Wood lofts that is being offered to the public in only 1000 total pieces.

The Pro 721 was designed to be a low-spinning rocket for faster swingers seeking a more compact head with a deeper face.

The Exotics Pro 721 Fairway features tour-inspired shape with a tour-prototype look and feel that features a new matte finish Ridgeback support system on the crown, adjustable extreme heel and toe weighting and Diamond Face 2.0 technology.

Exotics Pro 721 Hybrids

The Exotics Pro 721 Hybrid compact shape was designed to be a long iron replacement for the pros made in four different lofts.

The “straight from the tour van” Exotics Pro 721 Hybrid is a Limited-Edition small batch production that is being offered to the public in only 1000 total pieces.

The Exotics Pro 721 Hybrid ultra-compact shape was designed to be the most iron-like hybrid on the market. It features tour-inspired shape with a tour-prototype look and feel that features a new matte finish on the crown.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

