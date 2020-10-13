New Houdini Sole Tech Goes to the Extreme, Diamond Face Comes to Hot Launch

This week, Tour Edge announced the launch of two new Tour Edge Hot Launch series that are designed to cover both ends of the Game Improvement golf club spectrum.

The Hot Launch E521 Series covers Extreme Spec Game Improvement, while the C521 Series provides Competition Spec Game Improvement models.

Both unique lines of E and C Series feature different shapes, specs and shafts with separate driver, fairway metal, hybrid and iron designs.

In all, 46 different lofts of clubs in right-handed clubs and 20 lofts in left-handed models are covered in this massive launch by Tour Edge.

Today, the surging Midwest-based company is unveiling the two Hot Launch 521 fairway metals and the two hybrids behind this innovative thinking.

The E Series are Extreme Spec game Improvement designs that boast a super-low Center of Gravity (CG), super-shallow faces, offset designs and extremely light premium shafts designed to get the ball launching in the air with ease for slower to mid-tempo swing speed players.

The C Series features premium, state-of-the-art Competition Spec designs with a higher M.O.I. in classically shaped clubs that sit square at address, but that provide medium+ swing speeds the ability to launch the ball easily and with added forgiveness and power across the face.

Both new series of Hot Launch feature a brand-new look with a sleek all-black PVD finish.

“The Extreme Spec 521 hybrid is going to give you the ultimate in getting you out of trouble or just getting the ball up in the air due to the amazingly effective Houdini Sole we’ve developed,” said Glod.

“The Competition Spec 521 hybrid is loaded with advanced tech in a classic shape that is still extremely easy to launch, but in a design that suits the eye and ear of the discerning golfer.” The new premium performance Hot Launch 521 Hybrids will be available globally on November 1, 2020.

Hot Launch E521 Hybrids (Extreme Spec)

The Extreme Game Improvement Hot Launch E521 Hybrids follow the same exact design and innovation story as the E Series Driver and Fairway Metals.

It offers the game-changing Houdini Sole in conjunction with a super-shallow face, slice-fighting offset designs, and heel weighting for added draw bias.

The 17-4 stainless-steel Hot Launch E521 Hybrids feature a thinner and lighter forged steel crown that increases ball speed for the ultimate in power creation.

Houdini Sole Technology – The raised steel mass area of the Houdini Sole at the rear of the clubhead reduces the amount of area on the sole that interacts with the turf to reduce drag.

The patented Houdini Sole includes an area of mass concentrated on the extreme trailing edge of the sole of the clubhead, as well as a curved leading edge under the face.

The Houdini design element has proven to be one of the most effective technologies at getting balls out of tough lies by reducing turf interaction by 35%. This leads to significantly less “duffs” caused by hitting up on the ball and hitting the turf at a lower point before the ball.

“When it comes to the E Series fairways and hybrids, the Houdini Sole becomes a complete life-saver from tight and tough lies,” said Glod. “This is your get out of jail free card for the golf course.”

30% Farther Back Center of Gravity – The Houdini Sole was instrumental in significantly altering the CG placement of the E521 hybrid. The CG is 7% lower and 30% farther back than the previous HL4 Hybrid, making the Hot Launch E521 the highest launching and easiest to hit hybrid Tour Edge has produced. It also helped raise the M.O.I. properties of the clubhead by 9%.

Offset/Shallow Cup Face – The Hot Launch E521 offset designs are engineered to help golfers avoid the right side of the course and to increase launch conditions.

The super-shallow Cup Face design in the Hot Launch E521 Hybrid also produces higher launch angles and extreme ease of launch. The face was designed to be 5% shallower than the previous Hot Launch iteration.

Premium Mitsubishi Fubuki Shaft – The E Series hybrid comes stock with the super-light FUBUKI hybrid and iron shafts by Mitsubishi Chemical that range from 50 grams to 60 grams depending on the flex.

The extremely light FUBUKI shafts feature lower kick points and lower cycles per minute frequencies that promise to help players achieve maximum velocity and to fight the fade to produce a longer and straighter shots with a slightly drawn ball flight.

Pound for Pound, Nothing Comes Close – The extreme game improvement Hot Launch E521 Hybrid will retail for $129.99 and is covered by Tour Edge’s industry leading lifetime warranty.

Both hybrids will be available in Tour Edge’s unprecedented 48-hour custom club delivery program featured at 850 different fitting locations across the United States.

Available Lofts in Right-Handed: #3/19-degree, #4/22-degree, #5/25-degree and #6/28-degree

Available Lofts in Left-Handed: #3/19-degree, #4/22-degree, #5/25-degree and #6/28-degree

Stock Shaft: Mitsubishi Fubuki HD (50-gram L-Flex, 55-gram A-Flex, 55-gram Regular Flex, 60-gram Stiff Flex)

Grip: Lamkin Z5 Rubber available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize.

Hot Launch C521 Hybrid (Competition Spec)

This Competition Spec Hot Launch C521 Hybrid is for the player seeking optimal launch and spin rates in a minimal offset design, while still enjoying the benefits of extreme ease of use.

An extremely high M.O.I. tightens dispersion and increases overall accuracy in this compact hybrid design.

The 521 hybrids are constructed of 17-4 stainless and features a thinner and lighter forged steel crown that increases clubhead speed for the ultimate in power creation.

Diamond Face/ Cup Face Technology – The Hot Launch C Series hybrid also features Tour Edge’s breakthrough Diamond Face technology with 29 different thick and thin diamond shapes behind the face of the metals for an enhanced sweet spot.

Previously, only Tour Edge Exotics clubs featured the Diamond Face innovation.

The 17-4 Steel head also features a deeper Cup Face design provides more contact points on the face that results in better off center hit distance. A forged steel crown creates faster clubhead speed.

“To be able to take an amazing innovation like Diamond Face that changed the level of what we produced with Exotics EXS and to be able to bring it over to Hot Launch is a huge deal for the performance characteristics of these clubs,” said Glod. “This is going to help a lot of golfers gain speed and power.”

High Moment of Inertia/Rear Sole Weighting – More weight in the rear sole, created by the new weight in the extreme back of the clubhead moves the CG deep in the head for extremely high M.O.I. properties.

This farther back rear sole weight placement delivers a 4% increase in MOI over the previous HL4 Hybrid, and affects the CG positioning of the club, boasting a 10% lower CG and a 14% farther back CG than the best-selling HL4 Hybrid.

This precise CG positioning creates increased launch angles, apex heights, hang time and overall distance.

Acoustic Engineering – As with the Hot Launch C521 driver and fairway, Acoustic Ribbing Channels on the inside of the club head help create upgraded acoustic engineering sound properties to by enriching the sound and feel of the club head.

Power Channel – A 25% deeper Power Channel on the sole behind the face is creates better weight distribution and increased face flexing. The Power Channel delivers amplified ball speed and less spin, as well as added forgiveness on shots struck lower on the face.

Premium Aldila Rogue Shaft – The mid-high launch, mid-spin Aldila Rogue shaft was chosen for the Hot Launch C Series after extreme testing with Tour Edge’s one-of-a-kind swing robot T.E.D. (Tour Edge Development).

Aldila Rogue shafts are high-end performers that have won numerous times on professional tours around the world. They are known for an even release for players that like a smooth, active feel by using advanced, high-modulus graphitic carbon fibers.

Pound for Pound, Nothing Comes Close – The competition spec game improvement Hot Launch C521 Hybrid will retail for $129.99 and is hand built in the United States.

Both hybrids will be available in Tour Edge’s unprecedented 48-hour custom club delivery program featured at 850 different fitting locations across the United States.

Available Lofts in Right-Handed: #3/19-degree, #4/22-degree, #5/25-degree and #6/28-degree

Stock Shaft: Aldila Rogue (55-gram L-Flex, 55-gram A-Flex, 65-gram Regular Flex, 65-gram Stiff Flex and 65-gram X-Flex)

Grip: Lamkin Z5 Rubber available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize.

