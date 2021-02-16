Tour Edge, the pound for pound industry leader in performance and innovation, today announced the all-new Exotics 721 Series irons: the C721 iron and the E721 iron.

These ultra-premium irons provide all new design concepts and ground-breaking technology from Tour Edge that takes the Exotics 721 Series to an entirely new level of performance.

This is being led by innovation breakthroughs by Tour Edge, most notably the new Diamond Face 2.0™ and VIBRCOR™ technology that provide the ultimate in power and feel.

The performance and design goals of the Exotics 721 Irons are to provide every level of golfer two extreme distance irons that feature full-face forgiveness and ball speed with a perfected sound and feel.

“This is next-level Exotics,” said Tour Edge founder and President David Glod. “It’s a brand-new direction for Exotics, not only with ground-breaking new tech, but with virtually every aspect of the design.”

The new direction of the Exotics 721 Series was born out of a desire to raise the bar in every metric of Exotics performance, including a major emphasis on power creation and sound and feel.

“VIBRCOR is a new technology that enhances speed and feel in a major way,” said Glod. “With the dual placement of VIBRCOR inside of the hollow-body pocket of the C721 and the undercut pocket of the E721, we’re able to provide the best of both worlds; perimeter weighted forgiveness and distance with the feel of a forged muscle-back.”

These two designs utilize the same basic design concept, with one designed as a player’s distance iron and the other as an extreme game improvement iron.

“We’ve also brought Diamond Face technology to irons for the first time ever with this release,” added Glod. “We were able to cover the entire iron face with up to 100 diamond shapes behind the face in our thinnest iron face ever produced.”

The new ultra-premium, high-performance Exotics 721 irons will be available for purchase worldwide on March 10, 2021.

“These are our most powerful, most forgiving and best feeling irons we’ve produced to date thanks to all this new innovation we have packed into them,” said Glod.

The Exotics C721 Iron (Player’s Distance) will retail for $142.99 per iron in graphite and $129.99 in steel, while the Exotics E721 Iron (Extreme Game Improvement) will retail at $114.99 per iron in graphite and $99.99 in steel.

Exotics C721 Iron

This ultra-premium player’s distance iron is being led by innovation breakthroughs by Tour Edge, most notably the new Diamond Face 2.0™ and the VIBRCOR™ Technology that provide the ultimate in power and feel.

The Exotics C721 Iron features a smaller, more classic shape, more traditional lofts and a thinner topline that is ideal for a broad range of golfers.

Dual VIBRCOR Technology – The Exotics C721 Iron consists of a high-grade, ultra-light TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) injected into the hollow-body pocket to create new speed-inducing and feel-enhancing technology called VIBRCOR.

The proprietary VIBRCOR TPU is strategically placed in two places within the iron to create a feel-enhancing internal technology with perimeter weighting around the entire clubhead for maximum forgiveness and power off the face.

VIBRCOR performance TPU is injected into the hollow-body cavity and works in partnership with an extremely thick, yet light VIBRCOR layer to further aid the feel of the clubhead and to produce faster ball speed off the face, while dampening shock at impact.

This dual VIBRCOR treatment creates the sound and feel of a forged muscle-back iron in a sleek, extremely long and forgiving player’s distance iron design.

The hollow-body design with dual VIBRCOR infusions delivers a low CG (Center of Gravity) which helps maximize launch, distance and overall playability. It also adds 12 grams of weight to the low end of the clubhead, in turn increasing deflection to create an explosive spring effect off the face.

Full-Face Diamond Face 2.0 Technology – The Exotics C721 Iron features full-face Diamond Face 2.0™ technology, the first time Tour Edge has employed Diamond Face technology in an iron.

Different diamond shapes of variable face thickness behind the face act as mini-trampolines to create faster ball speeds and expand the sweet spot to outer areas of the face.

There are a total of 92 Diamond shapes featured on Diamond Face 2.0 that cover the entire face of the C721 iron. Diamond Face 2.0 features three different thicknesses in an interweaving pattern and features a face thickness reduction of 29%.

This increase in Diamond Face coverage to the extreme heel and toe dramatically increases ball speed on off-center hits. The decrease in overall thickness of the face also saved five grams of weight that was relocated to the lowest part of the clubhead.

Military Grade Maraging Steel, L-Cup Face – The design is a two-piece cast body with a forged high-strength Military-Grade Maraging Steel Face that is plasma-welded onto a 17-4 stainless steel body.

This ultra-high-strength steel is used in aerospace, with applications including landing gear, helicopter undercarriages, slat tracks and rocket motor cases and other applications which require a high strength-to-weight material.

This allowed Tour Edge engineers to produce a significantly thinner face, the thinnest in an Exotics iron to date.

The L-Cup Face acts as a hinge designed to improve accuracy and protect ball speed on off-center hits. The thin L-Cup Face design combined with the Military Grade Maraging Steel dramatically increases face flex across a greater surface area of the face.

A thinner leading edge provides a dramatic spring-effect throughout the face for incredible forgiveness on miss-hits either off the toe or the heel.

Hollow-Body Technology – Tour Edge has long been a pioneer in hollow-body iron designs, translating the benefits of wood construction into classic iron designs.

This hollow-body iron design of the Exotics C721 Iron offers the best in perimeter weighting and increased face flex, plus the ability to have a thinner face and a deeper CG in a thin-sole iron design.

The hollow body design creates distance and forgiveness and when combined with VIBRCOR, it achieves a player’s distance iron with the feel and control of a forged iron.

Notch Hosel – The Notch Hosel on the iron head allows for easier bending +/- 3-degrees for expert custom fitting.

SpeedTested Shafts – Every shaft in the Exotics 721 Series has been SpeedTested to find the optimal custom shaft pairing for every flex, determined by robotic testing and validated by player testing.

85 MPH or Below – KBS TGI: [60-gram A], [50-gram L]

[60-gram A], [50-gram L] 85-95 MPH – Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX: [80-gram R/5.5] + True Temper Elevate 95 VSS: [95-gram R]

[80-gram R/5.5] + [95-gram R] 95 MPH or Above– Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX: [80-gram X/6.5], [80-gram S/6.0] + True Temper Elevate 95 VSS: [95-gram X], [95-gram S]

All In-Line Custom Shaft Options

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX: [80-gram X/6.5], [80-gram S/6.0], [80-gram R/5.5]

[80-gram X/6.5], [80-gram S/6.0], [80-gram R/5.5] KBS TGI: [80-gram S], [70-gram R], [60-gram A], [50-gram L]

[80-gram S], [70-gram R], [60-gram A], [50-gram L] True Temper Elevate 95 VSS: [95-gram X], [95-gram S], [95-gram R]

[95-gram X], [95-gram S], [95-gram R] True Temper XP85: [85-gram S], [85-gram R]

Available Lofts in Right-Handed – #3 iron/19, #4 iron/21°, #5 iron/23°, #6 iron/26.5°, #7 iron/30°, #8 iron/34°, #9 iron/39° PW/44°, AW/49°

Grip – Lamkin Crossline 360 Gray available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize

Pound for Pound, Nothing Comes Close – The Exotics C721 Iron will retail for $142.99 per iron in graphite and $129.99 in steel. They are hand built in the United States and will be included in Tour Edge’s unprecedented 48-hour custom fitting delivery program featured at over 850 fitting locations.

Exotics E721 Iron

The ultra-premium extreme distance Exotics E721 Iron is designed with a larger footprint and a wider sole that utilizes hollow-body VIBRCOR and Diamond Face 2.0 technology.

Dual VIBRCOR Technology – The Exotics E721 Iron utilizes a high-grade TPU strategically placed in the deep 360-degree undercut pocket to create a new speed-inducing and feel-enhancing technology called VIBRCOR.

A second TPU is encapsulated in the steel covered cavity insert works in partnership with the extremely thick, yet light VIBRCOR layer to further aid the feel of the clubhead, produce faster ball speed and to dampen sound and shock.

This dual VIBRCOR treatment creates the feel of a full-flush cavity iron in a sleek, extremely long and forgiving iron head.

Full-Face Diamond Face 2.0 Technology – The iron features a full-face Diamond Face 2.0™ technology; the first time Tour Edge has employed Diamond Face technology into an iron.

Different diamond shapes of variable face thickness behind the face act as mini-trampolines to create faster ball speeds and expand the sweet spot to outer areas of the face.

There are a total of 103 Diamond shapes featured on Diamond Face 2.0 that cover the entire face of the E721 iron. Diamond Face 2.0 features three different thicknesses in an nterweaving pattern and a face thickness reduction of 21%, the thinnest ever produced for an Exotics iron.

This increase in Diamond Face coverage to the extreme heel and toe of the thinner face dramatically increases ball speed on off-center hits.

360-degree Undercut Design / Extreme Toe Weighting – The design is a 1-piece high-strength steel body with a 360-degree Undercut Design that lowers the CG to produce a higher launch and increased face flexing, ball speed and overall distance across the entire face. Extreme toe weighting on the Exotics E721 Iron elongates the sweet spot for added forgiveness.

Power Lofted Distance – The lower and deeper CG allowed the E721 irons to be power-lofted to create distance and lower spin rates, while achieving the same launch characteristics as a standard lofted iron. This makes for a modern long-distance game improvement iron design that will provide extra distance and straighter shots with the same apex heights expected from standard lofts.

Notch Hosel – The Notch Hosel on the iron head allows for easier bending +/- 3-degrees for expert custom fitting.

SpeedTested Shafts – Every shaft in the Exotics 721 Series has been SpeedTested to find the optimal custom shaft pairing for every flex, determined by robotic testing and validated by player testing.

85 MPH or Below – KBS TGI : [60-gram A], [50-gram L]

: [60-gram A], [50-gram L] 85-95 MPH – KBS TGI : [70-gram R] + True Temper XP85: [85-gram R]

: [70-gram R] + [85-gram R] 95 MPH or Above – KBS TGI: [80-gram S] + True Temper XP85: [85-gram S]

All In-Line Custom Shaft Options

Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX: [80-gram X/6.5], [80-gram S/6.0], [80-gram R/5.5]

[80-gram X/6.5], [80-gram S/6.0], [80-gram R/5.5] KBS TGI: [80-gram S], [70-gram R], [60-gram A], [50-gram L]

[80-gram S], [70-gram R], [60-gram A], [50-gram L] True Temper Elevate 95 VSS: [95-gram X], [95-gram S], [95-gram R]

[95-gram X], [95-gram S], [95-gram R] True Temper XP85: [85-gram S], [85-gram R]

Available Lofts in Right-Handed – #4 iron/19°, #5 iron/21.5°, #6 iron/24°, #7 iron/27.5°, #8 iron/32°, #9 iron/37°, PW/42°, AW/46°, GW/51° SW/56°

Grip – Lamkin Crossline 360 Gray available in Undersize, Standard and Midsize

Pound for Pound, Nothing Comes Close – The hand-built in the USA Exotics C721 Fairway Metal will retail for $114.99 per iron in graphite and $99.99 in steel and is covered by Tour Edge’s industry leading lifetime warranty.

