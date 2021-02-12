7 Reasons to Cross Country Ski

Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets, Varysburg, NY – Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snow Tubing and Snowmobiling

VARYSBURG, N.Y. For Immediate Release – February 11, 2021

For those who enjoy cold temps, that is skiers, snowmobilers, snowshoers and those enjoying the outdoors, this Winter has been very good to say the least.

While staying indoors is always an option, one great option is to embrace Winter and get outdoors and cross country ski. Cross Country has so many benefits.

Here are the top 7 reasons.

Get outdoors and connect with nature during the winter because it’s a great elixir for mind, spirit, and body. It has also been found that cross country skiing can help combat depression and anxiety…and definitely it can impact the winter blues!

Care about fitness – Cross country (XC) skiing is the #1 aerobic exercise to burn calories, improve circulation, and lower blood pressure. Every muscle group is used and cross country skiing is a safe sport – low risk and non-jarring.

Plenty of places to do it – There are plenty of areas to cross country ski such as parks, forest, golf courses (those who allow it). Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquet, Varysburg NY is a great spot with 12 miles of groomed tracks – tracks sets to make it easy and fun to cross country ski – just 35 minutes South of Buffalo. Byrncliff provides groomed tracks for classic or skate skiing. Plus it has rentals, lessons and night skiing available.



Lifetime sport that won’t take a lifetime to learn and master – A lesson or two at a cross country ski area is all it takes to get the basics of cross country skiing. And if you find that it is too much for you, check out snowshoeing to avoid the sliding and control associated with cross country skiing.

Romantic interlude – A few nights at a classic inn, guest ranch, bed and breakfast, or grand hotel can light fires or kindle flames. cross country skiing, gourmet meals, candlelight…

Never too young or too old for cross country skiing – Families (even kids as young as 2 or 3) can glide together and older skiers can go at their own pace for as long or short as they wish.

Mental Health Benefits Cross-country skiing takes you away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and transports you to a place of true beauty – it also reduces stress while promoting social engagement.

Plenty of Social Distancing! Unlike downhill skiing, where you may find big lines and proximity to others, with cross country skiing, you will have plenty of space between each other. Wearing a mask is still encouraged.

About Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets: Located in Varysburg, NY just 35 minutes South of Buffalo, Byrncliff is known as one of Western New York best public golf resort but it transforms itself into a Winter Wonderland every Winter. Byrncliff, located on Route 20A, is a premier destination for Winter activity, including Nordic or Cross-Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowmobiling and tubing. As it is a resort, it offers Hotel, Bar & Restaurant, Banquets that are ideal after your outdoor activity or why not a Winter Getaway just 35mn south of Buffalo and 1 hour from Rochester. Byrncliff has 12 miles (20k) of groomed tracks ideal for classic and skate skiing, provides rentals and lessons upon request, with night skiing till 9 pm Thursday through Saturday.

Upcoming Events:

Every Thursday 7 pm weather permitting – Cross Country Ski Race

Saturday Feb 13th – 10 am Surf’s Up Ski Race – 5k or 10k Ski Race

Details: https://byrncliff.com/special-events/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLFqxY59CW51HW9AYPRPGfw

facebook.com/byrncliff

Contact Info at Byrncliff: Lindsay Eddy (585) 535-7300 – lindsay@byrncliff.com

