HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Jan. 25, 2021 — XXIO®, a global leader in premium lightweight golf equipment, introduces the all-new XXIO Prime, the ultimate symbol of excellence and performance. The new XXIO Prime officially launches in North America on February 12, 2021.

“It’s safe to say that the new XXIO Prime Woods and Irons are the most advanced set of clubs ever developed for moderate-to-slow swing-speed players,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development. “From the exotic materials and construction to the ultra-lightweight shafts featuring our Weight Plus counter-weighting technology, every detail in the new XXIO Prime has been engineered to add distance and accuracy – specifically for players who have lost some yards over the years. XXIO Prime is truly different and special.”

Experience the difference of ultra-lightweight woods and irons with the all-new XXIO Prime. Easy to swing shafts and revolutionary counterbalanced construction elevate performance for moderate swing speed players. Enjoy improved distance, increased accuracy, and less strain with our most powerful XXIO Prime yet.

Key Technologies:

Rebound Frame: Featured on the new Prime Driver, Rebound Frame is an alternating pattern of stiff and flexible zones that focuses more of your impact energy into the golf ball. It increases ball speed and distance on every drive, especially center-face impacts.

Featured on the new Prime Driver, Rebound Frame is an alternating pattern of stiff and flexible zones that focuses more of your impact energy into the golf ball. It increases ball speed and distance on every drive, especially center-face impacts. Weight Plus: Weight Plus is a counterbalancing technology that places weights in the end of each shaft, located behind your hands as you grip the club. That grip weight helps push the club head up through your backswing for a more consistent top of swing position. And as you begin the downswing, the weight brings your hands into position, keeping your arms closer to your body for a squarer face at impact.

Weight Plus is a counterbalancing technology that places weights in the end of each shaft, located behind your hands as you grip the club. That grip weight helps push the club head up through your backswing for a more consistent top of swing position. And as you begin the downswing, the weight brings your hands into position, keeping your arms closer to your body for a squarer face at impact. Super-TIX PLUS Titanium Face: Each XXIO Prime Driver, Fairway Wood, and Iron face is made from Super-TIX PLUS Titanium, an incredibly strong yet lightweight alloy that adds speed to all your shots.

Each XXIO Prime Driver, Fairway Wood, and Iron face is made from Super-TIX PLUS Titanium, an incredibly strong yet lightweight alloy that adds speed to all your shots. Lightweight Construction: The new XXIO Prime SP-1100 Shaft, with TORAYCA T1100G carbon fiber and NANOALLOY resin, is extremely lightweight to help produce more swing speed and distance with its smooth, easy-to-swing profile. The softer tip section also makes it easier to close the club face and strike the ball pure.

In addition to the new XXIO Prime announcement, XXIO is proud is introduce XXIO Prime Royal Edition. XXIO Prime Royal Edition is an unprecedented achievement of quality, luxury, and performance, all carefully curated for female golfers. The stunning design and unmatched attention to detail provide speed, distance, and an incredibly easy swing feel.

