From the afternoon of Tuesday, March 24th, for 24 hours, golfers across Buffalo-Niagara voted for their favorite, public-access golf course. In a knockout-style event, 8 matches pitting 2 courses each were featured. By 4 pm on Wednesday the 25th, 8 courses had taken down their 18th flag, while 8 others moved on to the quarterfinals. Head over to @buffalogolfer on Twitter to vote through 4 pm today, to determine which 4 courses advance to the semifinals. Read on for a recap of the exciting unfolding of the quarterfinal round.