From the afternoon of Tuesday, March 24th, for 24 hours, golfers across Buffalo-Niagara voted for their favorite, public-access golf course. In a knockout-style event, 8 matches pitting 2 courses each were featured. By 4 pm on Wednesday the 25th, 8 courses had taken down their 18th flag, while 8 others moved on to the quarterfinals. Head over to @buffalogolfer on Twitter to vote through 4 pm today, to determine which 4 courses advance to the semifinals. Read on for a recap of the exciting unfolding of the quarterfinal round.
Byrncliff is an all-seasons resort in the town of Varysburg, just over the Erie/Wyoming county border. The Cliff took on mighty Seneca Hickory Stick in the quarterfinal round. Despite past success in garnering social-media support, Byrncliff was unable to topple SHS. The Stick moves on to the semifinal round, where it faces ...
none other than The Links at Ivy Ridge. Despite having zero social-media presence, the Main-Street-Akron layout was strong in its battle with upstart Willowbrook of Lockport. The Brook overcame favorite Arrowhead in round 1, but its neighbor was having none of that. LAIR advanced with over 60% of this match's vote, and will make a run for the finals against SHS in the penultimate round.
The third quarterfinal match slotted centrist Diamond Hawk against northerner Glen Oak. In a battle of famed architects, Robert Trent Jones, senior outlasted Hurdzan-Fry. Glen Oak nearly doubled the vote count of its opponent, suggesting that it might wear the mantle of favorite among the four semifinalists. Glen Oak advances to round three to face ...
the Cardiac Kids of #PublicCourseKnockout2020. Harvest Hill and Peek'n Peak Upper went toe to toe, literally. When the 24 hours had concluded, the two courses were tied, each with 50% of the vote. This necessitated a one-hour runoff, to determine our fourth semifinalist. Continue reading to find out how the playoff went.
Harvest Hill jumped out to a 5-vote advantage, but with 5 minutes remaining in the 25th hour, Peek'n Peak began to surge. The borderlands course closed to within one vote of the leader. With seconds ticking away ... Harvest Hill counted three more votes against zero for the comeback kids, and held firm to move into the semifinals against Glen Oak.