The 36-hole day is considered proof of golfing fitness. For years, the US Open concluded with a double round on Saturday. Many amateur events, including the British, US, and US Junior, schedule a 36-hole final for the two that advance farthest. On Friday in Lewiston, the Porter Cup endured its longest day of competition in its 62-year history, as every competitor played 36 holes as the event made up Wednesday’s lost day. As Saturday dawns, the event is back on schedule, and intends to present its trademark blazer to the winner sometime around supper.

One might think that a fair amount of jostling would take place over 36 holes in one day, leading to much change across the leader board. For the most part, that is precisely what happened on Friday. Ontario’s Garrett Rank, a referee in the National Hockey League, stumbled in the morning with plus-two 72, then rebounded in the afternoon with minus-seven 63, the low round of the week. He moved into fourth position overall, and will tee off in the penultimate group, two behind the leader.

Chris Francouer of Amesbury, Massachusetts, and Herman Sekne, of Oslo, Norway, followed their own paths toward the top of the standings. Francouer opened with 68 on Thursday, then followed it with 68 and 66 on Friday to reach eight-under par, one ahead of Rank and one back of the top spot. Sekne joined Francouer at minus-eight after 70-65 on the longest day.

All are chasing the young man who began the day with the lead, and held it throughout. Ben Reichert of East Amherst led after 18 holes with 64. He stumbled a bit in the AM on day two, dropping back into a tie for the top spot with bogey at 14 and 15, his only two of the week. In the afternoon, Reichert played patient, perfect golf, with three birdies and a 67. He reached 67 in the second round of the day, and sits atop the board with minus-nine 201. He, Francouer and Sekne tee it up at 12 pm this afternoon, in search of amateur golf glory.

In honor of the efforts of grounds crew, organizers, and competitors on Friday, we’ll leave you with a photo collection of cool, ball-leaving-clubface shots from Friday morning.

