Welcome to a new way to learn how to play better golf.

Founded in 2019, The 716 Golf Academy prides itself with helping golfers of all skill levels enjoy the game of golf. Through personalized instruction we help set goals with our students and provide them with all the tools necessary to achieve those goals. The 716 Golf Academy has created a unique lesson program called the GOLF GYM. The Golf Gym provides golfers access to golf lessons on a monthly basis. You have the option to join for a single month, 6 month, or a full year. We have partnered with the Broadway Driving in Depew for the summer season and the The Dome in Williamsville of the winter season.

Visit our website to learn more about the Golf Gym https://joshuawojtaszczyk.wixsite.com/716golfacademy.

To sign up for The Golf Gym please contact PGA Professional Joshua Wojtaszczyk via email at The716golfacademy AT gmail.com

—

The 716 Golf Academy

Broadway Driving Range

4367 Broadway

Depew, NY 14043

The716golfacademy AT gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

