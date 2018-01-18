Attention: Section VI Boys Golf ANNOUNCEMENT

“On behalf of the Section VI Boys Golf Committee, it is my pleasure to announce our first annual Section VI Boys Golf TEAM Championship to be held this Spring, 2018, alongside our annual Individual Championship and State Qualifier. In addition to crowning an individual Section VI Champion along with 8 other State Qualifiers (plus an alternate), we will also be crowning for the first time in many decades, a 2018 Section VI TEAM Champion.”

What: 2018 Section VI Boys Golf TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP and State Qualifier.

Where: River Oaks Golf Club, 201 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island, NY 14072

When: Monday, May 21, 2018. 9 am start.

Who:

Six (6) 2017-2018 Section VI Boys Golf League Team Champions :

CCAA I: TBD (Spring, 2018)

CCAA II East: TBD (Spring, 2018)

CCAA II West: TBD (Spring, 2018)

ECIC: Orchard Park

Niagara Orleans: Medina

Niagara Frontier League: Niagara Wheatfield

Format: For the TEAM Championship, each team/school will field/designate a team of 5 players. 18 Hole match. The aggregate of the 4 lowest team scores will represent that school’s team total. Drop 1 high score, count the lowest 4 – similar to NCAA Men’s Golf team competition. Low team score wins.

