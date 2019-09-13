VARYSBURG, N.Y., September 16, 2019 – Following a great summer, here is Fall and its superb Fall foliage. And just like Fall has distinct planting benefits, Autumn’s cooler air temperatures are easier on plants, gardeners.. and golfers.

That is right. Fall can provide some fantastic golfing opportunities in Western New York.

Fall officially starts September 23rd, has an official 70 degree average temperature in Buffalo but this is just an average meaning that many days are above this number. Fall provides cool air, beautiful fall foliage and generally speaking less people on the golf course for faster rounds…

Not that it is a problem for Byrncliff Golf Resort and Banquets, open year around, and working around the clock to provide top level conditions.

There are many choices to be had in terms of golf in Western New York, but many golfers still do not know about Byrncliff Golf Resort, a true off the beaten path public course nestled in the rolling hills of Wyoming County – 35mn South of Buffalo and 15mn East of East Aurora. You may not know the name, but you surely have seen its landmark with beautiful flags flowing on Route 20A on the way to Letchworth or downstate towards New York City.

Byrncliff is a family owned business ever since Cliff Meidenbauer in 1967, enamored with the beautiful hills of Wyoming County, founded the business which has since grown to be one of the best golf resort south of Buffalo with an 18 hole par 72 golf course, hotel and restaurant catering both out of town Canadian golf visitors as well as local patrons willing to enjoy its casual atmosphere or enjoy a banquet in the midst of beautiful nature.

The course has 6688 yards with rolling fairways, scenic backdrops, and beautiful trees and gardens. The slightly hilly layout makes it a fun and challenging course. It is surrounded by nature. Buffalo Golfer quotes it “there is no nicer and challenging course in the woods than Byrncliff”. So yes, when Fall comes, its trees and surrounding forests gets transformed into a Fall Wonderland.

“There are so many reasons to come to Byrncliff” says Lindsay Eddy, VP of Sales and Marketing for the resort and daughter of Scott Meidenbauer, son of the founder. “The Byrncliff experience is all encompassing – golf, hotel, bar and restaurant, banquets and more. Fall is a real great time to explore Byrncliff as our customers tell us it is truly amazing. It’s a place to make memories for a weekend or just for the day”.

Because it is family-owned, management really cares about its employees, and all care as a result about the customer. The Meidenbauer’s just invested significantly to renovate their 25 hotel and banquet rooms to continue to attract more and more guests and be well positioned for the future.

So whether you are looking for a Fall golf getaway, a company retreat or social event to a nearby affordable resort, the place to look could be Byrncliff Golf Resort and Banquets in Varysburg, NY.

Golf is fantastic in the Fall!

About Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets

A golf and winter activity resort with a 18 hole, par 72 golf course, hotel, bar & restaurant, heated pool and winter activities (cross country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling) nestled in the rolling hills of Wyoming county, Varysburg, NY 35 minutes south of buffalo. For daily and/or overnight stay, golf outings, banquets and weddings.

For the latest information, news and consumer offers, please visit:

Byrncliff.com or follow us on facebook.com/byrncliff for contests and anniversary specials, or sign up for email list at byrncliff.com.

Contact Info: Lindsay Eddy (585) 535-7300 – lindsay@byrncliff.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

