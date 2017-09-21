Missoula, Montana – Since its introduction, the Sun Mountain 2Five golf bag has been the lightest, full-featured bag on the market. Weight-saving components include carbon-fiber legs, high strength-to-weight plastics, and ultra-lightweight fabric. For 2018, the new 2.5+ will have increased durability, increased comfort, and more storage. All of these improvements for the same retail price as before, $219.99, and increasing weight by only three ounces. For the retailer nearest you, call 800-227-9224 or visit www.sunmountain.com.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We added the equivalent weight of two golf balls but raised durability, comfort and pocket space,” said Ed Kowachek, President of Sun Mountain Sports. “We’re satisfied with that trade off and think golfers will be, too.”

Some details on the improvements are:

-Added durability with a move from 70 denier to 100 denier fabric

-Increased comfort with wider shoulder straps and better padding

-Added storage with a new, zippered spine pocket and a dedicated beverage pouch

2.5+ is truly a full-size golf bag featuring a 9” top and four, full-length club dividers. 2.5+ doesn’t skimp on conveniences, either, offering five pockets including a full-length clothing pocket, velour-lined valuables pocket, two accessory pockets, and a beverage pouch.

2.5+ also includes the details that have made Sun Mountain the #1 bag in golf: durable top with built-in handle, sturdy bottom with the patented Roller-Bottom leg mechanism for quick and strong leg action, Sun Mountain’s proprietary X-Strap® Dual Strap shoulder strap system, lumbar hip pad with AirFlow System, umbrella attachment, towel holder, top-mounted leg mechanism for added stability, pen holder, and a color-coordinating rainhood.

You can make if fit your style, too, with eight different color combinations.

For 30 years Sun Mountain has been a pioneer in the golf industry, revolutionizing golf bags, golf outerwear and golf carts. Sun Mountain’s many innovations, including the first lightweight golf bag and modern stand bag, have made it the top golf bag company in North America. Within golf outerwear, Sun Mountain redefined golf-specific performance first with the windshirt, then fleece, and again with its four-way stretch, waterproof, and breathable rainwear. The Sun Mountain Speed Cart® golf push cart transformed walking carts and created an entirely new category of golf products. Sun Mountain’s “Ahead of Time Design” motto drives the company to continually design and refine golf equipment. For the Sun Mountain retailer nearest you call 800-227-9224 or visitwww.sunmountain.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

