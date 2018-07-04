The Peek’n Peak Resort welcomes the Web.Com Tour to the southern Tier of New York State for the LECOM Health Challenge. The time has arrived for a preview of the first three holes on the course, our final hole preview for 2018. If anyone gets off to a fast start, it will be accidental. The opening triumvirate are not the spots where birdies are expected. That said, we’ll let you be the judge. Have a look at holes 1 through 3 at the Peek’N Peak upper course.

Hole 3

The third hole, the first of the par 3 variety, might be the most challenging. An irrigation pond takes the place of fairway, forcing a carry of 180 yards to clear. Not to the green, mind you, but to the largest false front you’ve ever seen. The putting surface is sizable, but shots that don’t measure up will find the pitching area below the front, or one of two bunkers to the right side. A well-struck mid iron will provide a birdie opp, but anything less than perfect makes par a struggle.

Hole 2

If there’s a half-shot hole on the golf course, this is it. Mildly uphill from start to finish, nothing less than a perfect drive will offer a clean look at the putting surface. 480 yards that play like 500 ensure that the start to the tournament will be a challenge. The fairway is spacious, but bunkers lurk, in anticipation of the wayward strike. One of the architect’s favorite features, the just-shy-of-the-green bunker, is found on both sides of the run-up to the putting surface. Take your 4 and walk on, friend!

Hole 1

The first hole might be the most tree-lined on the entire course. Somewhat uncharacteristic of the layout, where shapers can move the ball either way, this one demands a left-to-right shot from the tee. Many will opt to lay back with hybrid or fairway metal, rather than risk a round-opening drive into the trees or worse. In summary, the opening holes require patience and strategy, as birdies will be earned later.

