FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2020

Wanakah Country Club 100 Holes of Golf

“The Walk Fore Luca & Carly”

To Benefit Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund for programs supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families, and Live Like Luca, the Luca S. Calanni foundation

Hamburg, NY – Wanakah Country Club has announced that its fifth annual golf marathon will take place July 16th, beginning at 5:30 am, with sixteen players this year including Simon Bennett, Sean Lindstrom, Max Davis, Mark Travers, Tommy Youngman, Brett Tillou, Drew Pettit, Michael Gacioch, Chris Covelli, Jamie Miller, Zack Travis, Dan Misko, Rob Weissflach, Bodge Calanni, Jeremy White and 13 year old Jack Tebeau. The group will be playing and walking the 100 holes of golf in a one-day tournament. Proceeds from this event will benefit Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund and Live Like Luca, the Luca S. Calanni Foundation.

Donations to The Courage of Carly Fund gives children with cancer and blood disorders at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center the fighting chance they all deserve. Providing everything from unforgettable memories and family events to financial support, the Courage of Carly Fund offers hope and a little bit of extra happiness to children, teens and their families. For more information, visit http://courageofcarlyfund.org . The Luca S. Calanni Foundation, also known as “Live Like Luca”, was formed in honor of Luca Calanni, the son of Wanakah members Ashley and Bodge Calanni. Luca suddenly and tragically passed away from complications of the flu in January at the age of 11. Luca loved the life he had and appreciated all of the opportunities afforded to him that so many other children don’t have access to. The Luca S. Calanni Foundation has been formed to live out the legacy of Luca here in our Western New York community. For more information visit www.livelikeluca.com.

The Wanakah Country Club community is pleased to support two such worthwhile organizations serving our Western New York community and beyond. Last year’s event raised over $47,000 and with 16 participants this year, the hope is to grow that number significantly.

Pledges are accepted for the golf marathon either as a single amount, or per birdie in the combined 1,600 holes. For information, contact Jackie at jackiew@wanakahcc.com. Information can also be found on the fundraising site at give.roswellpark.org/goto/wanakahcc

Wanakah Country Club is among Western New York’s premier full-service country clubs. The club’s inspiring and scenic setting includes a pool, clay tennis courts, and a spectacular Willie Watson designed golf course on the shores of Lake Erie, just 15 minutes from downtown Buffalo. To learn more, visit www.wanakahcc.com

