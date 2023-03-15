– Only Limited Number of Monday and Tuesday Championship+ Tickets Still Available –

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (March 15, 2023) — Less than two months out from the 2023 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-21 at the famed Oak Hill Country Club, the PGA of America announces that only a limited number of Monday and Tuesday Championship+ tickets remain. Wednesday and Thursday Championship+ tickets are now sold out, joining the Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Weekly Championship+ ticket packages that all sold out last year. All remaining ticket inventory is available at pgachampionship.com/tickets.

Those still looking to get in on the action can buy and sell (otherwise sold-out tickets) through On Location’s Official Ticket Exchange, the PGA-approved marketplace. On Location offers travel packages to provide hotel accommodations, premium hospitality, worry-free course transportation and dedicated on-site concierge support. For more information on the Official Ticket Exchange and travel packages, visit OnLocationExp.com/PGAChampionship.

“The support of this community has been a driving force in our decision to host numerous Championships at Oak Hill, and with this announcement, the 2023 PGA Championship has shown that Rochester is passionate as ever about golf and the PGA of America.” 2023 PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns said. “I consider it a privilege to have been a part of two Championships at Oak Hill, and I look forward to adding another name to the Wanamaker trophy this May in front of sellout crowds.”

This will be the fourth PGA Championship contested at Oak Hill, which was designed by Donald Ross in 1925. The 2023 PGA Championship will serve as the first Major Championship since a recent restoration by Andrew Green that aimed to return the layout more closely to Ross’ initial vision. Holes with notable changes from previous Championships are Nos. 5, 6 and 15, and new greens and bunkers throughout bring the course in line with Ross’ initial drawings.

