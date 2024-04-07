Debbie Waitkus is a Buffalo native and an Arizona transplant. She works tirelessly and faithfully to promote golf for girls and women of all ages. She is an integral part of the Marilynn Smith scholarship fund, and it is our pleasure to provide this press release about this year’s MSSF event, on April 28th, in Arizona

Press Release

The Marilynn Smith Scholarship Fund has provided financial assistance to young female golfers

over the course of the past twenty-five years. Started in 1999 by LPGA Co-Founder Marilynn Smith, the scholarship program has had a major impact on hundreds of young women across the globe.

This year celebrates 25 years of dedication to young women by awarding $5,000 scholarships to

25 more young talented high school seniors. The celebration will also include the annual Marilynn Smith Sunday Tea, Marilynn Smith Scholarship Pro-Am, and Arizona Senior Women’s Open.

This will bring the total number of women impacted by Smith’s Scholarship Program to 264, and

the total financial impact to $1,370,000.

All events are being held under the auspices of Golf It Forward (GIF), an organization dedicated

to promoting and preserving the legacy of the 13 Founders of the Ladies Professional Golf

Association (LPGA). The Marilynn Smith Scholarship Fund is made possible through the

commitment of Golf It Forward and the LPGA Foundation.

The Marilynn Smith Sunday Tea kicks off the festivities on Sunday, April 28, from 1-3:30pm at

Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ. The event is open to the public and requires a prepurchased ticket. Guests will have an opportunity to meet and hear from event honorees,

LPGA legends and Hall of Famers, Sandra Post and Renee Powell. Other guests include LPGA

notables, such as Pat Bradley, Joanne Carner and Sandra Palmer. Tickets are $25, and free to

kids 17 years of age and under.

Gainey Ranch Golf Club will also host the Marilynn Smith Scholarship Pro-Am on April

29, with proceeds benefiting Smith’s Scholarship Fund. Bradley, Carner and Palmer will be

participating, along with 27 other well-known LPGA professionals such as the Ammaccapane

sisters, Brandie Burton, and Pat Hurst. Each team consists of an LPGA pro and four amateur

partners.

The third annual Marilynn Smith Arizona Senior Women’s Open will be played on

Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1 at Gainey Ranch, this time with a record breaking

$100,000 purse.

Marilynn Smith Scholarship Fund

Celebrates 25 Years of Golfing It Forward

Phoenix, AZ, April 3, 2024

Joining Pat Bradley, Joanne Carner and Sandra Palmer in the 88 player field are well-known LPGA players, such as Liselotte Neumann, Nicole Jeray, Cindy Figg-Currier, and Barb Moxness. Participants

will play as two-person teams.

Marilynn Smith hosted the very first senior event for LPGA Tour players in 1988. To host this

championship in the state she called home for 15 years is a tribute to Smith and her golf legacy.

For more information on obtaining tickets for the Sunday Tea, attending the Pro-Am, or

attending the Senior event, visit GolfItForward.org.

Debbie Waitkus

President

13Founders @ golfitforward.org

