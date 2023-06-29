On Monday and Tuesday of this week, eight girls and seventy-seven boys completed 36 holes of stroke play qualifying at the International Junior Masters, at East Aurora Country Club. All eight girls were seeded into the championship flight, while the boys were separated into Championship, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze flights. Three local competitors qualified for the Championship flight of the boys division: Rocco Randazzo, Charlie Fischer, and Joseph Bueme. No local aspirants competed in the girls division.

Over the next few days, each division will see head-to-head match play, where holes are won and lost, and total score matters not at all. On Friday, the top two girls and top two boys will face off for their respective titles.

Two golfers shared the qualifying medal in the boys division. Matt Carpentier of Pittsford, New York, and Harry Takis of Queensland, Australia, posted totals of four-under par 38 to earn the top two match play spots. Alexa Phung of NYC signed for 150 to win her division medal by six shots.

Below are swing sequences from Wednesday, June 28th. Admission and parking are free to all fans of competitive golf.

