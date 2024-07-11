Celebrating the One-Year Anniversary of The Lady Links of Buffalo

By Dana Szymkowiak, The Lady Links of Buffalo

As we commemorate the first anniversary of The Lady Links of Buffalo, it’s incredible to reflect on the journey we’ve embarked on and the community we’ve built together. What began as a simple Instagram page to unite golf girlies and aspiring golf girlies in Buffalo has blossomed into a thriving community where women can explore the game of golf, build their skills, and most importantly, have fun.

How It All Began



Growing up in a family of golf enthusiasts—my dad and two brothers—I always felt the allure of the sport but was hesitant to join due to the male-dominated culture. However, when a few of my girlfriends took up golf and encouraged me to give it a try, I decided to take the plunge. I played my first round of golf in May 2023 at Terry Hills and instantly fell in love with the game. But it was a round at Glen Oak with an all-female foursome that was a truly transformative experience—relaxed, full of laughter and encouragement, and incredibly fun. Inspired by this, I created The Lady Links of Buffalo to replicate that experience and bring together female golfers and aspiring golfers in our community.

Breaking Stereotypes and Empowering Women in Golf

At The Lady Links of Buffalo, we believe in the importance of growing the game of golf for women and breaking down the stereotypes that often surround the sport. Our mission is to provide a safe and comfortable space where women can try something new without fear of judgment. I always say, “there are no bad shots at Lady Links” because we are a judgment-free zone. We do our best to teach our members how to navigate new experiences, such as the driving range, booking a tee time, and understanding course etiquette. By empowering women with the knowledge and confidence they need, we hope to inspire more women to take up golf and enjoy all the benefits it offers.

A Year of Memorable Events and Collaborations

As a Buffalo girl, born and raised, I cherish every opportunity to collaborate with local businesses, especially those that have already paved the way for growing our incredible golf community. Supporting and partnering with these establishments not only strengthens our community bonds but also helps us collectively promote the sport of golf in Buffalo, making it more inclusive and accessible for everyone.

Link Ups

Bob-o-Links & Audubon Par 3

Our journey started with a small but mighty group of women who joined us for our first “link ups” at Bob-o-Links and Audubon Par 3. These Par 3 courses provided the perfect setting to practice our short game and get comfortable on a real course.

Deerwood 9-Holes & Brunch

In one of our larger gatherings, we organized a 9-hole golf outing at Deerwood Golf Course, followed by a delightful brunch at 1818 Bar and Grill. The fun didn’t stop there—some of us were having such a great time that we went back for another 9 holes!

Lady Links & Drinks at The Dome

Our Lady Links & Drinks events at The Dome on Wehrle Drive have become our most popular events by far. This happy hour-style event includes food, drinks, and TopTracer rentals, offering a welcoming atmosphere for both new and experienced golfers. What started with only 28 golfers has grown to over 60 golfers attending. These events continue to grow, thanks to the incredible support from Michelle, Kari Ann, and Caleb at The Dome.

Birdies, Brunch, & Botox

In collaboration with Lindsay Penna from Monroe MedSpa, we hosted the ultimate golf girls’ day at GolfDojo. The event featured simulator rentals, a brunch and mimosa bar, and, of course, Botox treatments—combining fun, relaxation, and a touch of glamour.

Galentines Day

Our Galentines Day event at Buffalo Golf & Social celebrated female friendships with an 8-team mini-tournament. Winners received amazing prizes, including merch and gift cards donated by Buffalo Golf & Social. It was a day filled with camaraderie and competitive spirit.

Golf Buffalo Expo

We were honored to participate in the first-ever Golf Expo at Resurgence Brewery, thanks to Brian Smith of Golf Buffalo. The event was a fantastic opportunity to meet new people and share our mission with the community.

Fores & Facials

One of our all-time favorite events was Fores & Facials with WNY Fitness & Rehab Institute and 981 Golf Simulators. This unique event combined the joys of golf with luxurious wellness treatments, including cryotherapy facials, Normatec recovery, spinal compression, and more. Dan Keller, Ted Chojecki, and their team absolutely spoiled us, making it an unforgettable experience that left everyone feeling refreshed and pampered.

Tee2Green

Being a guest on Tee2Green with hosts Kevin Sylvester, Brian Koziol, and Jeff Mietus was an incredible experience. I was honored to discuss The Lady Links of Buffalo and our efforts to promote women in golf. You can listen to our episode here: https://omny.fm/shows/tee-2-green-1/tee-2-green-live-from-lancaster-country-club

Ladies League at Kis’N Greens

This summer, we launched our Ladies League at Kis’N Greens, a flexible, fun group that meets Monday nights. We are a come when you can, pay as you go non-league league that caters to everyone busy schedules. We welcome golfers of all experience levels – especially beginners to build their confidence on the course. Thank you to Lou, Brittany, and the entire Kis’N Greens team who have been incredibly welcoming and accommodating.

Collaborating with Buffalo P.A.L.

In collaboration with the Buffalo P.A.L. (Police Athletic Association) and fellow PGA REACH Trustee Lindsey Taylor, we hosted a Social Golf Mixer at Buffalo Golf & Social. This event was a fantastic opportunity to connect with the community and enjoy some friendly competition. We also participated in the Annual Golf Tournament, and although the rain cut our play short, we had an incredible time and made lasting memories.

PGA Reach of Western New York

As a recent addition to the PGA REACH WNY Fairway Futures Trustees, I am honored to work alongside leaders committed to making golf accessible and welcoming for all. The support from the Western New York golf community has been heartwarming, reinforcing our mission of inclusivity. Together, we strive to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in golf, inspiring others to join us on the fairways.

Lessons & Clinics

Throughout April and May, we held an 8-week golf lesson series run by Justin Young Golf. These sessions focused on various aspects of the game, from basic grip and setup to mastering the driver. The overwhelming response allowed us to bring on Ron Langhorne, a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion in golf, to assist with the lessons.

Swing into Spring

Our Swing into Spring event at GolfDojo featured instruction from PGA Associate Kristen Bromley and PGA Professional Jeff Mietus, along with golf mobility training by Dr. Chris Kendall of Kendall Performance PT.

Golf Fitness & Mobility

In June, we held a 4-week golf fitness series with Kendall Performance PT, focusing on strength and mobility to enhance speed and performance in our swings.

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our OG Supporters

To all the amazing women who attend our events, play in our league, or proudly wear our Lady Links merchandise, I can’t begin to tell you how much I appreciate you. The women of The Lady Links of Buffalo are what truly make this group special and unique. Everyone is incredibly welcoming and friendly, and it is your enthusiasm and support that fuel our community.

A special thank you to Ron Langhorne, a day-one supporter of Lady Links. Your passion for growing the game and the work you do with the youth is truly admirable. We are the next generation, and I’m happy to be on this journey with you.

Thank you to John Osberg and Tori Schiro of The Western New York PGA Reach Foundation. I appreciate you inviting me to join the foundation as a trustee and for all the support and connections you’ve helped me make along the way.

Brian Smith of Golf Buffalo, your advice, kind words, and support have been invaluable. The Golf Buffalo Expo was one of my favorite events from this past year. Thank you for extending an olive branch from the very beginning!

A big thank you to Tom, Adrian, and Jeff over at GolfDojo for providing our girls with a great environment to learn the game of golf and improve their skills. Hosting events in your space, especially our lessons and clinics, has been a huge part of The Lady Links of Buffalo.

Finally, thank you to Kari Ann, Caleb, and Michele at The Dome on Wehrle. You took a chance on me, and I am forever grateful to The Dome. Hosting Lady Links & Drinks events has been my absolute favorite, and you are all an absolute treasure to work with. Next year, we’re going to sell out the whole place!

Looking Ahead

As The Lady Links of Buffalo celebrates this milestone, we are eagerly looking ahead and excited to continue growing our community. If you’re interested in collaborating or joining us at one of our events, follow us on Instagram at @theladylinksofbuffalo or contact Dana Szymkowiak directly at theladylinksofbuffalo @ gmail. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey. Here’s to many more years of fun, friendship, and fantastic golf with The Lady Links of Buffalo!