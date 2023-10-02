(TACOMA, Wash.) – TRUE linkswear (TRUE), purveyor of ultra-comfortable, modern golf footwear, has debuted its 2023 Dead Golfer collection featuring one of the rising brand’s most popular icons.

TRUE’s signature Dead Golfer logo is featured on two of its most popular shoe styles, t-shirts, hats, hoodies and even a limited run of 100 sets of custom irons, amongst other limited release items. The inaugural collection sets a new precedent for TRUE limited edition capsules.

[BROWSE: TRUE’s Dead Golfer Collection]

“The Dead Golfer collection is gear we’ve always dreamed of making,” TRUE linkswear CEO Jason Moore said. “The Dead Golfer icon is not only our favorite logo to wear, but it has quickly become a bedrock of our brand that resonates with many people. We wanted to showcase it on distinctive, innovative and limited products for those that love to collect and wear gear that demonstrates our shared, undying, love for the sport.”

Here are some of the headliners for TRUE’s limited run Dead Golfer collection:

TRUE LUX Hybrid: Quickly becoming TRUE’s most popular style, this high-performance golf shoe blends modern and heritage design and the limited-edition colorway is embellished with Dead Golfer aesthetic. The LUX Hybrid is worn on TOUR thanks to its innovative features including the Achilles heel pad, a TPU stabilizer, 2-year Waterproof Bootie and a high-retention elastic heel lock system for an elevated fit and feel.

All Day Knit 3: TRUE’s most popular athleisure shoe gets a Dead Golfer, black on black iteration. With a one-piece sock-fit knit upper that’s ultra-breathable, lightweight, and durable, this release features TRUE’s most comfortable midsole to date, known as the “AD V2 Sole,” and a versatile all-terrain ready mountaineering inspired tread.

Dead Golfer Hats: TRUE offers a selection of Dead Golfer hats with new embellishment including a chenille letterman’s style patch and iridescent dead golfer logo on the TRUE LUX Tech Dad Cinchback, the Ripstop Rope Snapback, and 5-Panel Snapback lids. Each hat provides a distinct look, and premium caliber detailing that that showcase TRUE’s signature take on headwear.

Dead Golfer Apparel: Choose from a range of limited-edition Dead Golfer tops including tees, hoodies, and more – designed to wear on or off the course.

For more information and to peruse the entire Dead Golfer collection, visit www.TRUElinkswear.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @TRUElinkswear.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About TRUE linkswear

TRUE crafts naturally comfortable gear ready to perform from the links to the streets. As a collective we aim to inspire each other to achieve camaraderie, wellness and purpose in the pursuit of par. We’re a group of family and friends dedicated to sharing our passion and excitement for footwear, and the game of golf, with like-minded souls. Born amid the rugged golf landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, we use only the finest and responsibly sourced materials to protect golfers from the elements and help them #enjoythewalk. Learn more at www.truelinkswear.com and engage with us on social @truelinkswear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Pinterest

