Team USA’s Scottie Scheffler wins Olympic gold in thrilling finale at Le Golf National
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE – Scottie Scheffler produced a spectacular 9-under 62 at Le Golf National on Sunday, equaling the course record and emerging from a star-studded leaderboard to win gold at the Olympic men’s golf competition.
On a thrilling final day in the outskirts of Paris, the American was flawless from start to finish, reaching 19-under 265 as he surged to victory, highlighted by an impressive back-nine 29 to underline his status as the world No. 1.
Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain fell just short of emulating Rio 2016 gold medalist Justin Rose as a closing 66 saw him settle for silver, one shot behind at 18-under. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama rounded out the podium finishers with bronze, finishing a shot further back.
Frenchman Victor Perez delighted the home crowd with a brilliant final-round 63 to finish solo fourth at 16-under, with Rory McIlroy of Ireland and Spain’s Jon Rahm sharing fifth at 15-under.
Scheffler trailed overnight co-leaders Xander Schauffele – who was targeting back-to-back golds – and Rahm by four shots but showed his pedigree to follow up a fast start with an electric finish that included a run of four straight birdies from Nos. 14-17.
The victory is Scheffler’s seventh title of what has been a remarkable year, which already included his successful title defense of THE PLAYERS Championship and his second green jacket at the Masters Tournament in April.
Fleetwood held a share of the lead with Scheffler on the 17th tee, but a miscued chip shot from behind the green led to a bogey and proved costly as he was unable to find a birdie at the last to force a playoff.
Matsuyama, who held a share of the halfway lead, lost ground on Saturday with a level-par 71, but he bounced back in style with a bogey-free 65 to medal in his second Olympics.
Earlier in the day, Rahm seemed on track to win gold for Spain as he opened up a four-shot lead around the turn, but back-to-back bogeys at the 11th and 12th thwarted his momentum. A double bogey-7 at the 14th further hurt his hopes before he missed out on the podium altogether with back-to-back bogeys on his final two holes.
McIlroy finished alongside his Ryder Cup teammate after a spirited closing 66, with a double bogey at the 15th when he found water with his approach ultimately ending his chance of a medal.
After beginning the final round T13, France’s Victor Perez (4th/-16) posts 8-under 63, including a 6-under stretch in five holes from Nos. 12-16 (birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie) to finish solo fourth, one stroke out of a playoff for the bronze medal; marks the highest finish from an athlete representing the host nation in the men’s Olympic golf competition (previous: Hideki Matsuyama/T4)
Text and images courtesy of International Golf Foundation
#ScottieScheffler
#TommyFleetwood
#HidekiMatsuyama
Read the official release from @olympicgolf here. Could not ask for more #amiright? Congrats to all the @OlympicGolf Men's contestants, & to the 3 medalists.
#LeGolfNationale
Catch up on @buffalogolfer @ link vvv
https://buffalogolfer.com/wordpress/mens-olympic-golf-2024-day-four/
#ScottieScheffler
#TommyFleetwood
#HidekiMatsuyama
#ReportingForGlory
What a finish! Best tournament of ... forever? Congratulations to all the @OlympicGolf Men's contestants, and to the three medalists.
#LeGolfNationale
Catch up on @GolfWRXcom @ link vvv
https://www.golfwrx.com/744189/scheffler-fleetwood-and-matsuyama-reporting-for-glory/
Round three is in the books at the Olympic men's golf competition. There could not be a finer leader board. In the mix are Schauffele, Aberg, Rahm, Fleetwood, Kim, Scheffler ... need we go on?
Read about it here: https://buffalogolfer.com/wordpress/mens-olympic-golf-2024-day-three/
@OlympicGolf
@PGATOUR
@DPWorldTour
Visit buffalogolfer.com to read all about it!!
Stop by https://buffalogolfer.com/wordpress/mens-olympic-golf-paris-2024-day-two/ and learn all that there is to know about day two near Paris.
@olympicgolf @olympics @xanderschauffele @hideki.matsuyama_official @officialtommyfleetwood