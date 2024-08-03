Schauffele in position to land back-to-back golds, shares lead with Rahm
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE – Xander Schauffele holds a share of the lead alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm ahead of the final round of the Olympic men’s golf competition as he looks to win back-to-back gold medals.
The American arrived at his second appearance at the Games on the back of winning The Open Championship two weeks ago and has continued his excellent form at Le Golf National.
Schauffele was part of a three-way share of the halfway lead at 11-under, but he shot a 3-under 68 that was highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 14th to outperform playing partners Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama on Saturday.
Rahm, playing in the group ahead, produced his second consecutive round of 66 that included a seventh birdie of the day at the 17th to also reach 14-under.
Fleetwood of Great Britain will join the major-winning duo in the final group on Sunday after he mixed three birdies with two bogeys to sit one stroke off the leaders.
Nicolai Højgaard enjoyed the round of the week so far as he matched the course record of 62 with a bogey-free total that featured an eagle and seven birdies.
That moved the Dane into a share of fourth on the leaderboard alongside Japan’s Matsuyama, who lost ground in his pursuit of an Olympic medal with a level-par 71.
World Nos. 1 and 3 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, respectively, are both poised to make a Sunday run as they played their way into contention after contrasting rounds.
While Scheffler mixed six birdies and two bogeys in a round that fluctuated, McIlroy enjoyed his first flawless score of the week as he made five birdies for a 66.
Thomas Detry of Belgium and Korea’s Tom Kim also sit at 10-under – four back – after they carded a pair of 69s. Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg, Australia’s Jason Day and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann round out the top 10 a shot further back.
Text and images courtesy of the International Golf Foundation.
#ScottieScheffler
#TommyFleetwood
#HidekiMatsuyama
Read the official release from @olympicgolf here. Could not ask for more #amiright? Congrats to all the @OlympicGolf Men's contestants, & to the 3 medalists.
#LeGolfNationale
Catch up on @buffalogolfer @ link vvv
https://buffalogolfer.com/wordpress/mens-olympic-golf-2024-day-four/
#ScottieScheffler
#TommyFleetwood
#HidekiMatsuyama
#ReportingForGlory
What a finish! Best tournament of ... forever? Congratulations to all the @OlympicGolf Men's contestants, and to the three medalists.
#LeGolfNationale
Catch up on @GolfWRXcom @ link vvv
https://www.golfwrx.com/744189/scheffler-fleetwood-and-matsuyama-reporting-for-glory/
Round three is in the books at the Olympic men's golf competition. There could not be a finer leader board. In the mix are Schauffele, Aberg, Rahm, Fleetwood, Kim, Scheffler ... need we go on?
Read about it here: https://buffalogolfer.com/wordpress/mens-olympic-golf-2024-day-three/
@OlympicGolf
@PGATOUR
@DPWorldTour
Visit buffalogolfer.com to read all about it!!
Stop by https://buffalogolfer.com/wordpress/mens-olympic-golf-paris-2024-day-two/ and learn all that there is to know about day two near Paris.
@olympicgolf @olympics @xanderschauffele @hideki.matsuyama_official @officialtommyfleetwood