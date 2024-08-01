Hideki Matsuyama leads men’s Olympic golf after low-scoring opening day

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

Hideki Matsuyama holds a two-shot lead after a low-scoring opening round in the Olympic men’s golf competition at Le Golf National.

The Japan native produced a bogey-free, 8-under 63 to top the 60-athlete leaderboard on a sultry day in the outskirts of Paris that featured two weather delays.

Defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele from the United States maintained his momentum from winning his second major title this season at last month’s Open Championship to sit second after a 65.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile, Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and Korea’s Tom Kim were then three shots off the lead at 5-under.

After missing out on a bronze medal in a playoff on home soil at Tokyo 2020, Matsuyama made the ideal start in his bid for a podium finish as he hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens.

The world No. 12 enjoyed a fast start with back-to-back birdies at the second and third, before three birdies in succession from the seventh saw him hit the turn in 5-under.

He then made it four birdies in a row at the 10th before two more gains at the 13th and 14th put him firmly in position to break the course record of 9-under 62.

While the early starter on Day 1 was unable to maintain that remarkable pace, he did stay blemish-free as he parred the tough four-hole closing stretch.

The in-form Schauffele got off to an excellent start with a chip-in birdie at the first, before six further birdies saw him close to two off the clubhouse lead held by Matsuyama.

His lone bogey of the day came at the 17th – just before lightning in the area resulted in a 39-minute interruption. He finished the round just before an additional suspension resulted in a delay lasting just over an hour.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded a flawless 4-under 67, while Rory McIlroy made an eagle in a 68 that was matched by Ryder Cup-winning teammate Ludvig Åberg, as the marquee threeball drew big crowds.

Earlier in the day, Victor Perez enjoyed the honour of hitting the opening tee shot on home soil. He recovered from a sluggish start to card four birdies on the back nine and finish at 1-under, one stroke ahead of fellow countryman Matthieu Pavon.

